The former member of the Red Army Faction, the RAF, was arrested a week ago and a grenade launcher, ammunition in several containers, 40,000 euros in cash and more than a kilo of gold were found in the search of her home.
Friday, March 8, 2024, 4:40 p.m.
Daniela Klette, an alleged 'retired' terrorist from the Red Army Faction (RAF) arrested on February 28, kept an entire arsenal in her small officially protected home of only 40 square meters in the Berlin neighborhood of Kreuzberg, where there were managed to pass…
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#alleged #terrorist #Daniela #Klette #arsenal #home #Berlin
Leave a Reply