Professor JMO, who refused to testify when arrested, will voluntarily appear before the judge next Tuesday
The alleged sexual predator of the Bullfighting School of the Region of Murcia, the collaborator and teacher JMO, will give a statement next Tuesday, day 2, before the head of the Examining Court number 9 of Murcia, Olga Reverte, who instructs the proceedings by the alleged sexual abuse and assault that over the years there will be
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.