Professor JMO, who refused to testify when arrested, will voluntarily appear before the judge next Tuesday The bullfighting master JMO / LV RICARDO FERNÁNDEZ Friday 29 January 2021, 01:54



The alleged sexual predator of the Bullfighting School of the Region of Murcia, the collaborator and teacher JMO, will give a statement next Tuesday, day 2, before the head of the Examining Court number 9 of Murcia, Olga Reverte, who instructs the proceedings by the alleged sexual abuse and assault that over the years there will be