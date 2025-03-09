This Monday begins at the National Court for the trial for the alleged scam with Arbistar cryptocurrencies, for whose leader, Santiago Fuentes Jover, the Prosecutor’s Office, which quantifies the amount frauded to 1,902 million euros, asks for more than 29 years in jail for fraud to more than 32,000 investors.

The trial will be held at the headquarters that the National Court has in San Fernando de Henares (Madrid) from 10 to 13 and March 24 to 28 and from April 7 to 11.

They are expected to declare, In addition to Jover Fuentes, in prison since June 2023, half a dozen defendants26 harmed and twelve old Employees of Arbistar, in addition to other witnesses and experts, as well as officials of the National Police Corps.

Aristar offered a series of automated systems to invest in cryptocurrenciesthrough various arbitration bots, which were presented as infallible tools capable of detecting the exact moment in which you have to buy on one platform and sell in another.

All this under a carefully designed marketing strategy, where it combined the offer of a high profitability, between 8% and 15%with communication campaigns through various channels on the Internet, events in hotels, and instrumental use of the first investors for the collection process.

However, The algorithms system on which the offered business was supposedly pivoted was never operationalas one of the expert reports concludes, prepared by the Cybercrime Department of the Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard.

The judge of the National Court José Luis Calama began in 2021 to investigate the alleged pyramid scam, after accepting the inhibition of a court of Santa Cruz de Tenerife; In July of that year it also opened a separate piece for alleged crime of money laundering and documentary falsehood.

Compared to the 1,902 million euros disappointed by the Prosecutor’s Office, the Aranguez Law Lawyers, which It represents about 4,000 affected elevates it to 3.5 billion euros.