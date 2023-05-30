The alleged quarrel with her boyfriend and the message to her friend: mystery surrounding the disappearance of Giulia, seven months pregnant

The efforts of the carabinieri to trace the 29-year-old Giulia Tramontano, who disappeared on Sunday in Senago, in the Milan area, are proceeding at a frenetic pace. The woman, pregnant with her in the seventh month, would have left the house where she lives with her 30-year-old partner between seven on Sunday morning and five in the afternoon, leaving no trace of her. She would have brought with her only her passport, ATM and a sum of 500 euros, without taking her wallet or luggage.

The young woman, 1.68 meters tall with a conspicuous tattoo on her left arm, is originally from Sant’Antimo, in the province of Naples, and has lived in Senago for five years. The first to alert her was the girl’s mother, who after not receiving the usual Sunday morning call was unable to contact her. Her partner reported her missing after returning from Milan where he works as a bartender.

In an attempt to reconstruct the 29-year-old’s movements, the investigators seized the images from the cameras around the couple’s home and started investigations into the girl’s accounts, to see if she made payments by card. Her name does not appear on the lists of departing or arriving passengers, nor among the guests of hotels and bed and breakfasts.

According to Il Corriere della Sera, the carabinieri are also investigating some inconsistencies in the reconstruction of the hours preceding the disappearance. Among these is an alleged message to a friend of hers, in which she allegedly said she was “disturbed” after an argument with her partner. The message, which she allegedly sent the evening before her disappearance, was however denied by some family members.