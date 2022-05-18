Since the images of the supposed new were leaked Silent Hill, the internet has not stopped speculating about the story that could await us in this title. Many have argued that this installment will focus on depression and bullying on the internet. Although at the moment there are no official details, a new leak seems to reveal more information about it.

Although Dusk Golem, who leaked the first images of the game, has mentioned that the theories and assumptions of the fans are not accurate, a new message posted on Reddit seems to offer more accurate information. According to an anonymous user, the new Silent Hill will introduce us to Christa Neumann, a Native American woman, whose husband was murdered. The couple had two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old daughter.

Following the death of her husband, Christa begins to accumulate different objects, neglecting her two children, who begin to form various mental and physical problems. Along with this, it is mentioned that one of the children begins to suffer from bullying after recording him on the street. In this way, our protagonist receives a message where it is mentioned that she must go to Silent Hill to find answers about the death of her husband.

You have to take these rumors with a grain of salt. Not only did this information come to light after the leaked images, but here we see several elements that were already part of previous deliveries. Although Konami could be preparing a soft-reboot, nothing is certain at the moment.

Editor’s Note:

This description could well be true, but it has a series of details that are quite similar to what is seen in titles such as Silent Hill 2, which could indicate that this supposed leak is false. We can only wait and see if Konami decides to announce something related to this Summer Game Fest series.

