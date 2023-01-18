Durango.- An arrest warrant was executed against Ángel Alonso “N”, 21, for his alleged responsibility in the disappearance of Dayan Yamil Favela Quiñones34, whose lifeless body was found on Sunday, reported today Juan Francisco Ángeles Zapata, deputy prosecutor for the Laguna de la Durango Prosecutor’s Office.

The disappearance of Favela was registered on January 11in the Gómez Palacio, and four days later the discovery of his dismembered body is reported in an ejido of Francisco I. Madero, Coahuila.

Ángeles Zapata clarified that the crime charged against the detainee is the disappearance of individuals, and in regards to the crime of femicide, the Durango Prosecutor’s Office The investigation continues, awaiting records that make up the file of research that began in the Coahuila Prosecutor’s Office to integrate them into the corresponding investigation.

“We started the investigation folder for the disappearance of person, That is the crime for which the arrest warrant was issued,” he added.

“The investigation is continuing crime of femicideLogically, the collaboration that exists with the neighboring state of Coahuila will allow us to analyze the records that they and we have, in order to integrate, decline or either request the respective order for a different crime.”

Before representatives of the media, he indicated that Alonso “N” is originally from Gómez Palacio, who knew the victim and is at the disposal of the Control Judge.

“Today the imputation formulation hearing will be held where it will be determined whether or not today is linked to the process,” he mentioned.

“Logically, with the test data collected by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the police, we believe and have supported in the file that they are going to link this person to the process.”

The deputy prosecutor refrained from confirming that the vehicle, owned by dayan yamilwas found with blood stains, as well as disclosing what information is available about the approximately three hours where he was since he left work, the last day he was seen alive, until he last communicated with her husband.