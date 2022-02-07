Monday, February 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The alleged perpetrator of the shooting at the Binomio de Oro concert in Paraguay falls

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
12
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Shooting at the Binomio concert

The shooting occurred with at least a thousand people at the event.

The shooting occurred with at least a thousand people at the event.

Mario Dener López was identified as the person responsible for the incident where Cristina Vita Aranda died.

A suspect, identified as Mario Dener López, was arrested on Sunday by the authorities of Paraguay for allegedly being involved in a shooting at the concert of the Binomial gold and that ended the life of the model and influencer Cristina Vita Aranda, who was left in the middle of the shooting, and left six other people injured.

(Read here: Videos show the chaos due to shooting during the Binomio de Oro concert)

See also  Cardiologist spoke about the dangerous effects of COVID-19 on the heart

During the operation that led to the capture, “a weapon and cell phones were also seized,” the Prosecutor’s Office mentioned through its Twitter account.

(Also: What is happening in Paraguay? Fights between gangs have the country on edge)

The terrible event, which shocked the entire country, occurred last Sunday at the José Asunción Flores amphitheater, located in the city of San Bernardino, where a music festival was being held.

Vita Aranda was caught in the crossfire when the shooting occurred at the event she attended with her husband, Iván Torres, a soccer player for Club Olimpia.

In the violent act, a subject also lost his life, who, according to press versions, is allegedly linked to drug trafficking and is considered the target of the attack.

The first investigations indicate that the shooting may be linked to the collection of a debt related to drug trafficking activities, according to local media.

See also  Afghanistan: Taliban dispel a women's demonstration with gunfire

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

You may be interested

– Seven dead when a plane with tourists falls near the Nasca Lines, Peru
– The dramatic story of a young man who consumed poisoned cocaine in Argentina

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#alleged #perpetrator #shooting #Binomio #Oro #concert #Paraguay #falls

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

So far, five reports and twenty reports of sex victims The Voice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.