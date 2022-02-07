The alleged perpetrator of the shooting at the Binomio de Oro concert in Paraguay falls

A suspect, identified as Mario Dener López, was arrested on Sunday by the authorities of Paraguay for allegedly being involved in a shooting at the concert of the Binomial gold and that ended the life of the model and influencer Cristina Vita Aranda, who was left in the middle of the shooting, and left six other people injured.

(Read here: Videos show the chaos due to shooting during the Binomio de Oro concert)

During the operation that led to the capture, “a weapon and cell phones were also seized,” the Prosecutor’s Office mentioned through its Twitter account.

(Also: What is happening in Paraguay? Fights between gangs have the country on edge)

The terrible event, which shocked the entire country, occurred last Sunday at the José Asunción Flores amphitheater, located in the city of San Bernardino, where a music festival was being held.

Vita Aranda was caught in the crossfire when the shooting occurred at the event she attended with her husband, Iván Torres, a soccer player for Club Olimpia.

San Bernardino Case: Several pieces of evidence were seized from the raids carried out today. Weapons, chargers, cell phones, cameras, various documents. The intervening prosecutors were Alicia Sapriza, Federico Delfino and Lorenzo Lezcano. #Organized crime pic.twitter.com/7P3W2hTzj7 – Paraguayan Prosecutor’s Office (@MinPublicoPy) February 7, 2022

In the violent act, a subject also lost his life, who, according to press versions, is allegedly linked to drug trafficking and is considered the target of the attack.

The first investigations indicate that the shooting may be linked to the collection of a debt related to drug trafficking activities, according to local media.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

You may be interested

– Seven dead when a plane with tourists falls near the Nasca Lines, Peru

– The dramatic story of a young man who consumed poisoned cocaine in Argentina