The investigation into the Jumilla crime is ongoing. The head of the Court of Instruction number 1 of Jumilla ordered in the late afternoon of this Monday the entry into provisional prison of Inocente J., the alleged perpetrator of the crime of Jumilla, and his parents. His two parents were arrested by the Civil Guard in the last hours, along with the younger brother of the main suspect. As confirmed by sources in the body, all of them were arrested as alleged co-perpetrators of the crime and the role that each of them played in the death of Kevin Morales is now being investigated.

This 20-year-old young man died at dawn on Saturday in Jumilla after being stabbed several times in the abdomen during a tumultuous brawl. This began next to his girlfriend’s house, on Miguel de Unamuno street, and later moved to other surrounding streets of the San Juan neighborhood.

The trigger for this quarrel would have been, apparently, the relationship that Kevin had with his romantic partner, who had previously been related to the alleged perpetrator of the crime. According to police sources, The events began after the mother of the aggressor appeared with a knife at the house of her son’s ex-partner, which he apparently attacked, Kevin coming to his defense. This event allegedly led to the intervention of other relatives of the aggressor, including her son Inocente, the alleged author of the stabbing. The father of the main detainee and his younger brother, who is a minor, were also allegedly involved in the brawl.

The head of the Court of Instruction number 1 of Jumilla, after hearing them in a statement, sent Inocente and his parents to prison accused of alleged crimes of intentional homicide / murder, attack against agents of the authority, injuries and threats. In addition, in the case of the main suspect – who had a relationship with the deceased’s girlfriend – an alleged crime of habitual abuse and injuries in a cause due to gender violence. Inocente and his mother are accused in addition to two alleged harassment offenses.

The grandmother of the main defendant is also being investigated and a restraining order has been imposed on the deceased’s girlfriend.

Inocente’s little brother testified before the Juvenile Court number 1 of Murcia, which ordered his precautionary internment in a semi-open regime for a alleged crime of attack and three of injuries.