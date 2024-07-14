Home page World

During a major operation in Albstadt on the Swabian Alb, police found three dead and two injured. © David Pichler/Südwestdeutsches Mediennetzwerk/dpa

There is a major operation in a residential area in the Swabian Alb. The police find three dead and two seriously injured. The suspected perpetrator is also among the dead – and was a hunter.

Albstadt – The suspected perpetrator of the violent crime in the Swabian town of Albstadt, which left three dead and two injured, was a hunter. Police and the public prosecutor’s office announced this in the evening. Whether the firearm used and seized in the crime was one of the weapons that the 63-year-old German legally owned as part of his hunting activities is part of the investigation. During a major operation on Sunday, emergency services found three dead and two seriously injured people in a residential building in Albstadt.

Local residents had previously reported gunshots. According to the police, the violent act was not a shooting spree. Investigators believe that it was a family-related crime based on initial findings.

The man is believed to have killed a 24-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman. Two other female family members, aged 26 and 59, suffered serious gunshot wounds. Rescue helicopters took them to hospitals. Officials found the suspect dead in the garden of the house. Investigators did not provide any information about the exact family relationships. dpa