The National Police have arrested in Murcia a 46-year-old man, Spanish and with a score of criminal records, as alleged Author of the fire that caused the death of a 3-year-old boy in the Valencian neighborhood of Malvarrosa.

The events occurred on December 10, when furniture that was piled up on the landing of the fourth floor of a building, at number 77 Avenida de la Malvarrosa, burned. The deceased boy, his two brothers and his mother were trapped by flames and smoke, which spread rapidly through the building.

The firefighters, who moved several crews to that place with the greatest urgency, rescued the four victims when they were already unconscious on the landing floor, after trying to escape the smoke. The 30-year-old woman and her three children were taken by ambulances to the Major Burns Unit of Hospital La Fe.

The youngest of the minors, a boy only 3 years old, was admitted in critical condition, after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest, and the doctors could not revive him despite their efforts. His mother and two brothers, aged 7 and 9, were also unconscious when they were rescued, but the firefighters, police and health workers managed to revive them and recover their vital signs, thus saving their lives.

An arduous investigation by the Homicide Group of the National Police made it possible to arrest the suspect a few days later, on December 19, although the Police reported his arrest on Friday. Officers have established that this habitual offender allegedly set fire to his ex-partner’s furniture, who was making the move, with such bad luck that the smoke spread to the upper floor and affected the other family: that of the 30-year-old woman and her children.

The Scientific Police found remains of an accelerant in the burned belongings, which shows that the event was intentional



The Scientific Police found remains of an accelerant in the burned furniture on the landing. A sofa, a refrigerator, a washing machine, a plastic table and a gas stove burned in a few minutes in the fire that was allegedly caused by the man arrested in Murcia. The mother of the deceased child continues to be admitted to the Major Burns Unit of Hospital La Fe.

The detainee is already formally charged with the crimes of arson, homicide due to gross negligence, injuries and coercion in the family. The judge who is instructing the case decreed the man’s entry into prison and, this Friday, lifted the summary secret.