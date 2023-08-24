Fontanka: Prigozhin and Utkin were supposed to be on board the crashed plane

The identities of the passengers who, presumably, were supposed to be in the plane that crashed in the Tver region, became known. About it informs Fontanka edition.

According to the publication, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin and the commander of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Dmitry Utkin could be on board. Information about this was also reported by the head of the Zaporozhye social movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

In addition to Prigozhin and Utkin, there could have been an operator, a PMC logistician and the entrepreneur’s bodyguards on the plane. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, ten people were on board the jet, none of them survived.

At the moment, the Ministry of Emergency Situations is conducting search work. It is noted that the crash occurred near the village of Kuzhenkino. The Embraer Legacy aircraft operated the Moscow-St. Petersburg flight. The plane crash in the Bologovsky district of the Tver region became known on the evening of August 23.