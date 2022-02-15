The die is cast. The Provincial Court concluded this Tuesday the hearing for one of the most brutal crimes perpetrated in the Region in recent years. The alleged parricide of Las Torres de Cotillas took advantage of his right to the last word to once again firmly defend his innocence. “I sleep at night,” he remarked. “My conscience is clear”.

In his last speech before the popular jury studying his case, Iván GP tried to debunk some of the evidence put forward by the accusations. This is the case, for example, of the cries for help that a resident of Las Torres assures that she heard at dawn. “If it was me, why didn’t my mother say my name?” she snapped. In order to knock down the evidence against him, the defendant even asked the judge to be able to show his foot to the jury to try to show that it does not coincide with the footprints that plagued the crime scene. A strange request to which the magistrate ended up agreeing.

Iván also took advantage of this last intervention to reveal that the Prosecutor’s Office offered him a consent agreement for which he would have been sentenced to 20 years in prison – instead of the 50 he faces. “Let them look for who has done it because I am innocent,” he stressed. “One day I will find out the truth because I have the means and I am not going to stop.”

The popular jury will foreseeably receive the object of the verdict this Thursday. Its members must determine if Iván beat the life of his brother Miguel Ángel and his mother, Antonia, in the family duplex.

The prosecutor in the case, Eva Álvarez, ended her intervention in the trial with a forceful report in which she tried to convince the nine men and women of the jury that in the case there is “sufficient evidence to determine that Iván killed his mother and his brother”. The representative of the Public Ministry – who claims half a century in prison for the young man – based her accusation above all on the traces found in the house, on the blood samples found in the home and on the data extracted from the mobile telephone repeaters.

Among the multiple arguments put on the table, the prosecutor highlighted the fact that the defendant’s mother’s blood appeared between his toes and in the car he was driving that night. A detail difficult to explain if, as Iván maintains, he was not aware that his mother had been murdered until she arrived at the Las Torres Civil Guard barracks.

The prosecutor also highlighted that the mobile phone repeaters place the defendant in Las Torres between five and six in the morning, the time at which, according to the coroner’s ruling, the double crime was committed. She stressed that the young man maintained that at that time he had moved to the Murcian neighborhood of La Fama to buy drugs, but no repeater places him in the capital. “No one entered to steal, nor did anyone settle accounts,” remarked the prosecutor who, throughout her intervention, also defended tooth and nail the instruction carried out by the Civil Guard. “He has done his job correctly and everything ties back to him,” she concluded.

The dog that didn’t bark



The lawyer José Ángel Alfonso -who exercises the private accusation in man of the sister of Antonia and the sentimental partner of Miguel Ángel -with whom he had a son- emphasized the heteroaggressiveness that the young man suffers from his childhood. “He was able to lead an orderly life but refused to take medication,” the lawyer said. “Besides, he chose the path of drugs.”

The defense claims that, in the event that he is convicted, the sentence for drug addiction and for delays in the procedure be reduced



Alfonso dedicated his time to listing up to 18 lies that, he maintained, the accused launched in his statement. In front of them he unraveled the numerous tests -up to 40- that, according to this part, leave Iván without arguments. “All the evidence from the tests that have been carried out only points to him,” he stressed. Beyond the indications already highlighted by the prosecutor, this part highlighted the fact that the family dog ​​was in the house on the night of the crime and that no neighbor heard it barking. “He didn’t bark because he knew everyone inside,” he stressed. The lawyer also highlighted that Iván deleted up to 73 messages and calls that night, according to a report by an expert.

The defense lawyer, Luis Santos, argued before the jury that the evidence revealed at the hearing “has shown that Iván is innocent.” In his statement, the lawyer highlighted the contradictions that, in his opinion, exist between the reports made by the Civil Guard and that of an expert from the private prosecution on the cloning of the defendant’s mobile phone. He also alluded to the piece of paper that the defendant was carrying on one foot and that the prosecutor and the prosecution attributed to the fact that the young man cleaned himself up after the double crime. This party regretted that this piece of paper was not analyzed later.

The private prosecution displays before the jury “18 lies and 40 evidence” that point to the defendant



Santos stressed that the accused “has shown himself as he is” and remarked that “he could have prepared him, but he wanted them to see him as he is.” The lawyer requested the acquittal of the young man. In the event that he is convicted, he demanded that the extenuating circumstances of drug addiction and undue delay be recognized.

The father and widower of Miguel Ángel and Antonia, respectively, and also the father of the accused, are also present in this proceeding. His lawyer, Alí ​​Martínez, claimed compensation of 300,000 euros in the event that the young man is found guilty. This lawyer, who acts in the procedure as a civil actor, could not enter into his report on the merits of the matter, due to instructions from the presiding magistrate, but he hinted at the numerous doubts that the case generates for this party. “Whatever the sentence, my client has already lost,” he lamented.