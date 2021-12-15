Jesús MC, the accused of raping and holding a woman for a day and a half in the parking lot of La Glorieta, in Murcia, denied this Wednesday the facts that are attributed to him. “I did not hold anyone,” he remarked. “I have never forced anyone to have sex with me.” The words of the defendant will not be confronted at the hearing by those of the victim, who died while awaiting trial. A circumstance that will complicate the prosecutor’s work to prove the facts that it denounced at the time.

The Public Ministry demands for the accused penalties that add up to 17 years in prison for alleged crimes of sexual assault and illegal detention. It also demands that this 46-year-old homeless man be given another ten years of probation.

It was the agents of the Family and Women’s Unit (UFAM) of the National Police Force who initiated the investigation that allowed the arrest of the suspect in the summer of 2017. As explained by the Public Ministry in its brief of provisional conclusions, Jesús M. He was in Santo Domingo Square on the afternoon of June 24, 2017 when he struck up a conversation with the victim, affected by a borderline personality disorder and alcohol dependence and in a situation of social exclusion.

The man allegedly led her by deception to the underground parking lot of La Glorieta, specifically to the remains of the Arab wall that exist on the first floor. There the defendant had been installed for about two years. “I found her on a bench crying and offered her a place to rest,” said the defendant. “We were drinking and she came of her own accord.”

When the night advanced and the woman expressed her intention to leave, the prosecutor maintains, Jesus snapped at her: “If you leave, I’ll kill you and bury you under the stones.” At that time he allegedly stripped her of the clothes she was wearing, hiding them in one of her suitcases. Later, he pounced on her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Jesus, however, ruled out that he held the woman and forced her to have sex. He could not clarify, however, if, according to his version, sexual relations occurred. “I think not, but we were quite drunk and I do not remember well what happened,” he said.

According to the prosecutor’s accusation, the defendant held the victim against his will for about 30 hours in that place, laid aside and naked. During those hours, according to the victim’s complaint, she was raped several times under threat of death. Taking advantage of a moment when the man fell asleep, he managed to escape and ask for help.

The representative of the Public Ministry reminded the accused that three other women reported having suffered an attack similar to that of the victim. Jesus remarked that “no one can condemn me because I have not done anything.”