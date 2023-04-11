The escape of the alleged person responsible for the murder in Canovelles (Barcelona) of a shooting instructor could have ended in tragedy in Murcia, according to the two national police officers who arrested him at the Carmen station after forcing two girls “at gunpoint” to move him to the city. The reason that made him opt for Murcia to flee the scene of the crime is unknown. Roger L.S, 19, tried to be in the military but was passed over.

Due to their ignorance of Murcia, they made a mistake and ended up in the bus lane of the Gran Vía. There they were intercepted by a local police officer who was patrolling alone on a motorbike. When asked by the municipal council, the young women lied, alleging that they had made a mistake. They did not alert her because they feared for their lives. “If you say something, I’ll kill you and her,” said the alleged murderer to get her collaboration. “They were very brave and managed to lie despite their fear,” they highlight from the national body.

Once he got out of the vehicle, one of them called 091. It was 8 in the morning on Sunday, he had been on the run since 7:30 on Saturday. “From that moment we mobilized all available resources, a total of about 30 agents, who were deployed looking for the suspect with the physical characteristics that had been described to us. What we call a ‘cage operation’. In addition, the individual had indicated to the girls that he would go to the bus station, “says Héctor López, one of the agents of the Prevention and Reaction Unit in charge of arresting him.

López and his partner Jesús Marín stopped him at the Carmen station, when the fugitive was in the waiting room. «It is the worst scenario that can be given to you as a police officer. There is an armed person, who has already killed, in a room full of people. We couldn’t get the regulation shot no matter how much I had it in my shooting line because there were about 30 people who were going to start to stand up. We could not risk that there would be a shot, “says the policeman.

“I didn’t have a gun license”



«What we did was tactically separate to go after him, who was on a bench in the background. I approach from the left and Jesus from the right. I’m always keeping eye contact, so the moment we realized he was going to pull out the gun we quickly jumped for him. We fought hand-to-hand, which was the only option we had and we managed to make him drop his weapon and reduce him, “continues López. Before his arrest he had not bought any train tickets. Barely half an hour had passed since the start of the alert.

«He had a pistol, a revolver and a lot of ammunition that he had stolen from the shooting club. He did not even have a weapons license », details Marín. “When we arrested him, he asked us why we hadn’t shot him, and he told us that he wouldn’t have hesitated to shoot us,” he confesses. The two victims were treated at the police station, and left the car for the scientist’s technical-police inspection. The detainee will go to court today.