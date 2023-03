Monday, March 20, 2023, 2:20 p.m.



| Updated 2:45 p.m.



“That person who has done that is not me. He has the same name as me, he has the same clothes as me, but it’s not me », this has been assured by Francisco Javier Almeida, accused of murdering little Álex in Lardero, to questions from the prosecutor, …

This content is exclusive for subscribers