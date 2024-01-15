The alleged moment of interception of Ukrainian Armed Forces missiles over the Kursk region was caught on video

The alleged moment of interception and destruction of missiles from the Tochka-U tactical missile system (TRK) over the Kursk region was caught on video. CCTV footage published Telegram-channel “Typical Kursk”.

In the footage, two powerful bangs can be heard in the sky above the urban area, after which the alarms of parked cars go off.

The attack on the region on the night of January 15 was announced by the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit. According to him, three missiles fired by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were intercepted.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed an attempt to strike Russian territory. They clarified that air defense systems shot down three Tochka-U missiles.