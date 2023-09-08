In Lincolnshire, UK, five police officers crashed a yoga class session after being alerted to a possible mass killing.

(Also read: Shocking video: Russian attack on a market in Ukraine leaves at least 17 dead)

Millie Laws was teaching the class while her students were on the floor. When she saw the policemen she thought it was a joke. Apparently two people had leaned out of the window and they saw practitioners covered with blankets.

According to La Vanguardia, the teacher recounted that “a couple with some dogs approached the window and were taking a look, but they moved away very quickly and I didn’t think of anything. These people called saying that there was a mass murder; they were using a robe and they walked over all the people, and it seemed like some kind of ritual, and that the people on the floor were actually dead. I guess from the outside it might look that way, because everyone is really calm, very nice and relaxed.”

(Also read: UK examines how mobile fertility apps use data)

For their part, the policemen, as soon as they arrived at the North Sea Observatory, in Chapel St Leonards, where the class was being taught, saw that it was a mix-up and that all the participants were safe and sound, the media reported.

Meanwhile, yoga teacher Millie Laws confesses that the mistake is “a bit surreal and funny,” adding: “I feel really bad for whoever called the police., that, of course, would have been terrifying. So I feel sorry for them.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING