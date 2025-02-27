Yes on Wednesday Belén Esteban advanced in Nor we were that Joaquín Sánchez would have been unfaithful with a woman years ago, this Thursday the alleged lover has granted exclusive statements to the program.

In a phone call with Javier de Hoyos, the involved has revealed that the deception occurred “in June 2021, in Mojácar” and has assured that all those who live in the town “know it.”

In addition, he explained that they not only had private meetings, but sometimes they were together in public without worrying too much about hiding: “He and I were caught hand in hand.” To the journalist’s question if they had bed, his answer It has been affirmative: “Yes.”

Beyond what happened between them, the interviewee has argued that Susana Saborido, wife of the former sportsman, is aware of his adventure: “His wife found out. Then, I have conversations with Susana and she knows everything.”

Finally, aware of the stir that their words will generate, he stressed that You do not feel responsible for the situation: “He who has to worry is. Not to blame me because I speak,” he concluded