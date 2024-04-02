A couple was shot down while entering a grocery store. groceries in a community called Los Cues, in the municipality of Huimilpan, Querétaro, allegedly related to La Unión Tepito.

According to authorities, the man was identified as “El Güero Carmenta”, alleged leader of The Tepito Union, who was wanted in Mexico City by federal authorities, being considered a generator of violence in the capital, and is also accused of the death of police officers.

Hugo “N”, was also known as El Güero Loco or La Comadreja, who is related to the sale of synthetic drugs.

Regarding the woman who accompanied him and also lost her life, it was only said that she was his romantic partner.

Witnesses to the events mentioned that the alleged leader of The Tepito Union and his partner had entered a grocery store and armed men followed behind them, who shot them several times until they were dead, and later escaped from the area.

It was the owners of the premises themselves who, after managing to get to safety, called the authorities to give first aid to the victims, however they only confirmed the deaths.