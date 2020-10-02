Police officers detained and took to the police station a murder suspect on a street in southeast Moscow. This was reported at the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the capital, reports RIA News…

A law enforcement agency’s source clarified that it was a suspect in the murder of the head of a shelter for homeless animals on 2nd Volskaya Street.

Earlier on October 1, it was reported that 55-year-old retired lieutenant colonel of the Russian Interior Ministry, Alexander Shestakov, was killed in Moscow. He was the director of the orphanage. An unknown person came there, attacked Shestakov from behind and stabbed him in the neck. A criminal case was initiated.

According to one version, the reason for the murder could be related to the official activities of the deceased during his work in the internal affairs bodies.