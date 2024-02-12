The Attorney General's Office (FGR) announced the delivery to the United States of Humberto “A”, investigated for his alleged participation in the drug traffic to a criminal organization in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to the authorities, Humberto “A” would have trafficked cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine from Mexico to the United States between April 2022 and January 2023. He will be handed over to the Federal District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, charged with criminal conspiracy to distribute these drugs.

Humberto A is extradited to the United States

Delivery was made in Toluca International Airport, State of Mexicoto American agents designated for final transfer. Humberto “A” was arrested in August 2023 in Culiacán, Sinaloaby Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena)after intelligence work.

The authorities identified Humberto “A” as alleged plaza boss of the Sinaloa Cartel dedicated to kidnapping and drug trafficas well asIllegal arms trafficking from the United States to Mexico.