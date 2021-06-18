The legal strategy of the right-wing leader Keiko Fujimori to avoid her defeat in the second round of the presidential elections of Peru seems to be diluted.

His complaint for alleged “systematic fraud” has so far not found support in the electoral juries, who they rejected all their claims in this sense.

When there are a few dozen resources to review in the first instance by the Special Electoral Juries (JEE), the rejection of the battery of orders presented by the Fujimori Popular Force party to annul some 200,000 votes in rural and Andean areas where the virtual president-elect Pedro Castillo won overwhelmingly is widespread.

The vast majority of the more than 800 requests submitted to annul polling stations were rejected for having been submitted after the deadline or for not having paid the corresponding fee for the process.

However, Fuerza Popular is appealing those denials under the argument that the National Electoral Jury (JNE), the highest electoral body in Peru, extended the deadline for the presentation of these appeals in an extraordinary way, something that the electoral body itself clarified that it was not so.

At first, the plenary session of the JNE had agreed to an extension, but never went into effect because the same magistrates backed down and retracted when they realized that it was an unconstitutional decision, based on a ruling already handed down by the Constitutional Court.

The leftist leader Pedro Castillo, wearing a hat, at his party’s headquarters in Lima this Tuesday. Photo: AP

Complaints without evidence

Of the appeals that were presented on time, the electoral juries are considering that complaints do not provide sufficient evidence to prove fraud at the voting tables, according to the resolutions published so far on the JNE website.

Most of the requested annulments are based on the fact that the signatures of the polling station members do not exactly match the rubrics that appear in the civil registry.

And the alleged existence of family ties between some members of the voting table.

For now the electoral juries are declaring unfounded these requests for invalidity, and they argue that these unsubstantiated suspicions are insufficient to annul the right to vote cast in good faith by the voters of those polling stations.



With the count finished, Pedro Castillo surpassed Keiko Fujimori in the ballot in Parú. / AFP

Tension and letter to the military

All this string of processes, when almost two weeks have passed since the June 6 ballot, is delaying the official proclamation as president-elect the leftist leader Pedro Castillo, who 100% of the vote won Keiko Fujimori by 44,058 votes, obtaining 50.12% of the preferences compared to 49.88% of his rival.

In this scenario, Fuerza Popular announced on Thursday that it will request a “habeas data” to have access to the electoral roll and compare, signature by signature, who has voted at each polling station.

Meanwhile, the tension continues in Peruvian society before a considerable sector of the population, mainly from the upper and conservative classes of the capital Lima, who refuse to recognize Castillo’s electoral victory.



Pedro Castillo’s supporters demonstrate in front of the National Elections Jury, this Thursday in Lima, Peru. Photo: EFE

Among them is allegedly a group of hundreds of retired military personnel who on Thursday sent a letter to the Joint Command of the Armed Forces to request the military hierarchy not to recognize Castillo as president-elect and suggest what in practice would be a coup.

The text reached the barracks despite constant reminders from the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces themselves that they are not deliberative in politics and that they are subject to the Constitution.

March on saturday

For Saturday there is called a Demonstration in Lima expected to be massive in support of Castillo and in response to the various marches of Fujimori supporters.

The followers of the rural teacher and union leader already took to the streets days ago spurred by the denunciation of the supposed fraud alleged by the daughter and political heir of former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000).

Both the electoral missions of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (Uniore) and the Civil Association Transparency ruled out the existence of a fraud noting that the elections were conducted correctly and without serious irregularities.

Source: EFE

