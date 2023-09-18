The alleged feminicide of Ana María Serrano, niece of the former Minister of Finance, falls

This September 17 the former Minister of Finance José Manuel Restrepo He pointed out that his niece Ana María Serrano Céspedes had been the victim of a femicide in Mexico.

According to the media in that country, the alleged perpetrator of the crime It is already under the disposal of the Mexican authorities.

The events would have occurred on September 12 in the Zaragoza sectorwhen the young woman was at home.

“My daughter was the victim of a femicide, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend on September 12 in our house (…). Her dream was to be a cardiologist, so with great effort she managed to study medicine just two months ago “said the renowned lawyer María Ximena Céspedes, mother of the young woman, from Mexico.

The news has caused a stir in both Colombia and Mexico, where the family asks that “justice be done” and that the student’s feminicide “not go unpunished.”

According to local media information, This Sunday the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office arrested the alleged feminicide of Ana María, identified as Alan Gil Romero.

This subject would be the former romantic partner of the 18-year-old girl, with whom she had broken up months ago.

The family’s hypothesis is that the man took the opportunity to enter the house at a time when Ana María was alone.

Mexican reporter Carlos Jiménez spread information on his social networks, pointing out that Alan Gil also “arranged everything to fake a suicide.”

