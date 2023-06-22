The alleged culprit of the accident with eight dead and 16 injured in Dagestan on Thursday, June 22, told Izvestia that at the time of the accident he was moving at a speed of about 130 km / h.

Toyota Camry driver Shamil Magomedov survived the accident.

According to him, overtaking was allowed on that section of the road, there was no continuous marking. Magomedov noted that he did not have time to complete the overtaking, moving at that moment at a speed of 130 km / h.

In addition, the driver pleaded guilty to the accident and apologized to the relatives of the dead and injured.

“I want to <…> sincerely ask them for forgiveness. I’ll probably see them again. Sorry, this is unintentional, I didn’t want to die. <…> It just happened by chance,” he said.

Earlier that day, Izvestia correspondent Murad Magomedov reported that an accident with a bus in the Kizlyar district of Dagestan could have occurred due to dangerous maneuvers by a Toyota Camry driver.

The accident occurred on June 21 at about 18:30 on the R-217 “Kavkaz” highway, on the territory of the Kizlyar region. The bus went to Moscow from Khasavyurt, there were 25 people in the cabin. Also involved in the accident were KAMAZ and a Toyota car.

Eyewitnesses posted footage from the scene. They show that there is practically nothing left of the passenger car.

Subsequently, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Republic, Zarina Agmadova, reported that eight people died as a result of the collision.

Also at the disposal of “Izvestia” appeared a list of the dead. At the moment, it includes: KamAZ driver Shamsudin M. born in 1978, child born in 2010, child born in 2011, Patimat G. born in 1961, Vazinat K. born in 1977, Farida M. born in 2005, Gulnara G. born in 1977, Abdulmuslim A. born in 1998

Another 16 people were injured. Four are hospitalized. One woman was seriously injured and is in intensive care, if necessary, she will be taken to Makhachkala by an air ambulance helicopter. The rest of the passengers have moderate injuries. An experienced team of the Dagestan Disaster Medicine Center was sent to the Kizlyar city hospital from the capital of the republic.