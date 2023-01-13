The authorities have arrested five more people this Thursday for the attack against the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva, among whom is the man who fired the weapon a few centimeters from the window of the communicator’s car. Those arrested are added to the 11 this Wednesday, and leave a balance of 16 detainees for the attempted murder. This has been reported through social networks by both the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, and the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office. Gómez Leyva was attacked on the night of December 15 by two men on a motorcycle who shot him when he was going to his house in his truck from the television station where he works. The criminals shot him at head height, but were unable to injure him thanks to the vehicle’s armor.

Sheinbaum has reported that the alleged attacker, specifically the man who fired the weapon, was arrested in the State of Michoacán, although he did not give details of the geographical point of the entity. “The person allegedly responsible for shooting against Ciro Gómez Leyva was arrested in Michoacán. He is about the person who was co-pilot on the motorcycle the day of the attack. Our commitment is to end impunity ”, the head of government has written on her Twitter account. The operation this Thursday was carried out with the help of the Army and the Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office, she has assured.

According to the authorities’ version, not only the motorcycle participated in the attack, but also two other vehicles, which monitored the journalist days before and blocked the passage of Gómez Leyva moments before the attack. Almost simultaneously, the Prosecutor’s Office has reported four more arrests made this Thursday, in the State of Mexico, in the municipalities of Chalco and Los Reyes, in which they carried out two searches and seized “vehicles, cell phones, weapons and possible drug.

This Thursday is added to what was announced a day before. The authorities of the capital reported this Wednesday morning of the execution of 12 searches, carried out in collaboration with the National Intelligence Center, in which they arrested 11 people who are accused of being linked to the attack on 15 from December. At least nine of those detainees were part of a criminal organization dedicated to assassination, extortion and drug dealing, according to a press conference by the Secretary of Security, Omar García Harfuch.

On the night of December 15, two cars, a black Seat Ibiza and a gray Chevrolet Corsa, together with a motorcycle with two men, parked near the canal where the journalist was at around 10:44 p.m. When Gómez Leyva leaves for his house, one of the cars is placed before him, while the motorcycle and the other vehicle are behind. The first car ends up blocking the way to the communicator, which causes it to slow down and the motorcycle passes to the side, shooting at the victim around 11:10 p.m.

Harfuch explained this Wednesday that the attackers had prepared the attack several days in advance and that they had carried out surveillance at Grupo Imagen, where the communicator works, on December 6, 10, 11, 12 and 13. The monitoring of the images of C5, the Center for Emergency Attention and Citizen Protection of Mexico City, allowed the authorities to reach the alleged culprits of the attack.

