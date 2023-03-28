On the federal territory “Sirius” on March 28, the fourth season of the All-Russian competition “Big Break” started.

For six months, thousands of children and their teachers from different regions of the country will present their projects and share success stories.

In particular, it is noted that one of such implemented initiatives was the “Movement of the First”, which was created by the participants of the competition in 2022.

“In fact, the first congress of the Russian movement took place only in December. <...> But we <...> have already formed coordinating councils in all 89 regions of our large country, including <...> Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhye, Kherson,” said Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia .

It is noted that the organizers have prepared an educational program for young people, which will include motivational sessions, discussions and master classes in 12 areas of the competition.

In May, in Moscow, at the site of the studio of the Russian Society “Knowledge” for schoolchildren of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, a presentation of the competition “Big Break” was held. More than 500 people attended the meeting.

The All-Russian competition “Big Change” is implemented within the framework of the national project “Education” and is included in the line of the presidential platform “Russia – a country of opportunities”.