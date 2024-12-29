A piece of news that may have gone unnoticed by many, but has great weight due to the changes that are going to occur with the new year is that Jens Stoltenberg, former NATO chiefhas been named the new co-president of the all-powerful Bilderberg Group. An organization marked by secrecy, allergic to press conferences and that for decades has sparked numerous rumors and has been called ‘a shadow government’. In fact, its last annual meeting took place in Madrid this past June for four days at the Mirasierra hotel in Madrid and was attended by ten Spaniards. Maintaining its trend of bringing together the most powerful figures of the moment, since its members have been politicians, high-ranking military personnel, bankers or members of royalty. Bill Clinton, Bill Gates or Henry Kissinger have made up this elite.

“It could indicate a radical change”

As ‘The Guardian’ analysis of Stoltenberg’s appointment highlights, Bilderberg prospers thanks todiscreet diplomacy, networks of influence and intelligence: A former MI6 chief, Sir John Sawers, is a member of the group’s steering committee and the current CIA chief, William Burns, was a member before quietly resigning when he took charge of the agency. “But the arrival of Stoltenberg could indicate a radical change,” they indicate, while serving to strengthen the proposal of the Atlantic Alliance.

Jens Stoltenberg



reuters





Stoltenberg replaces Dutch economist and Goldman Sachs advisor Victor Halberstadt. A change that also coincides with the appointment of CNN journalist, Fareed Zakaria, to the group’s steering committee. What some interpret as an attempt to be more open to the public in the future, while a new generation of Silicon Valley people gains presence in the group.









And all this occurs at a time of the change of presidency of the United States with Donald Trump who has threatened on more than one occasion to leave NATO unless the member countries increased their investment in defense. But Bilderberg manages to remain strong despite changes in the geostrategic landscape. The organization, being carefully bipartisan, as ‘The Guardian’ highlights, “There is always someone inside who belongs to the winning side, no matter who wins.”

It should be noted that in February, Stoltenberg He will also assume the presidency of the Munich Security Conference which is another important meeting point. Stotelberg himself said in the Norwegian newspaper ‘Dagens Näringsliv’ that Bilderberg, “together with the Munich Security Conference… is aa good platform for cooperation between political, business and academic leaders». Not in vain, Andrew Kakabadse, co-author of the book ‘Bilderberg People’, even told the BBC that this group has genuine power that surpasses the World Economic Forum. It’s easy to see why people are worried about the influence they may have.

And he pointed out to the British media that the group’s agenda consists of bringing together political elites from the right and left, “allowing them to mingle in a relaxed and luxurious environment with business leaders, and letting the ideas flow. QIt may seem like a simple overrated dinner, but that would be misunderstanding what the matter is about. “When you have attended enough dinners, you see an emerging theme,” Kakabadse noted. In the past, one of the club’s attendees told ABC that these meetings They serve to »know what they think “very interesting and influential people on different issues,” while they can express their opinion with anonymity that will remain assured.

The challenges of the change of year

A change that will materialize in the next meeting of the group to take place in Sweden. A country that is one of the most recent members of the Atlantic Alliance and as different media recall, the chief negotiator for Sweden’s accession to NATO, Oscar Stenström, had already been seen at the Bilderberg conference in Madrid.

For the newspaper ‘The Guardian’ Stoltelberg in his new position will continue to focus on the asset that NATO represents for defense and security. Especially in a world that is challenged, according to him, by “the emerging axis of autocrats,” referring to Russia, North Korea and China.

With the arrival of a new Trump mandate, things will be more challenging, but as highlighted in the analysis of the British press “Stoltenberg knows that, no matter how complicated things are with the tycoon, has a direct line to the White House through Peter Thiel», the co-founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies. The latter and its military surveillance technology have had an important presence in the Ukrainian war. The company’s CEO, Alex Karp, who also sits on Bilderberg’s steering committee, said Palantir was “responsible for the majority of attacks in Ukraine.” What is clear is that Military innovation and political strategy will have their meeting points with this change.

Other names on the Bilderberg steering committee include Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO and defense artificial intelligence pioneer, and Marcus Wallenberg, president of Saab, a leading defense manufacturer. Besides, Trump’s incoming vice president, JD Vance, previously worked with Thiel in Mithril Capital. And it is no small detail that some members of Thiel are on the list of candidates for important positions in Trump’s cabinet.

And Stotelberg, now organizing the meetings, will translate for the Norwegian newspaper ‘Dagens Näringsliv’ in an attempt to strengthen ties between Europe and the United States. At a time when both are facing growing tensions on the global scene.