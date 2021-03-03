The defeat suffered by the Seville before him Barcelona last Saturday he established something similar to altitude sickness around the club. Or vertigo, rather. Suddenly, the magnificent 2-0 harvested in the first leg of the semifinal seemed like a non-existent advantage, although this feeling is influenced entirely by the bad game that the Lopetegui performed in the last league match. It is clear that playing like this, the options to step on the final of the Copa del Rey they are more than scarce. In the same way, if there is a team experienced in being victorious in all-or-nothing duels, it is Sevilla.

Tonight he will jump on the lawn of the Camp Nou a team that has not yet conceded a goal so far this tournament. Likewise, most of those footballers are the same ones that last summer imposed themselves on everything and everyone so that the showcases of the Sánchez Pizjuán will host a new Europa League. In a single game, which is what is being played tonight, Sevilla is an intractable team that has only been defeated by Mirandés taking advantage of an unforgivable excess of confidence that already had its penance. The Europa League showed that a priori better teams, such as United or the InterThey were not at the competitive height of a Seville expert in all or nothing. Now, the difficulty of the challenge increases with Barcelona Messi, but without any vertigo.