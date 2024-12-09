All Iron RE I Socimi has today announced the acquisition of BME Growth, 35 million eurosof his second property in Barcelona. The asset is a 97-unit aparthotel that is already in operation and has a privileged location, in the heart of the 22@ technological district.

With this acquisition, the Socimi is consolidated as the company with largest institutional portfolio of short and medium stay apartments. As a whole, All Iron RE I Socimi’s portfolio has a value greater than 300 million euros and focuses on premium locations, of which around 50% correspond to properties located in Madrid or Barcelona. Currently, the company has 19 assets in its portfolio that add up to nearly 1,000 units in total.

In this way, All Iron RE I Socimi executes the acquisition through which it launched its capital increase a month ago An operation that was recently completed with the acquisition of 19 million euros and that evidenced the confidence that investors maintain in the company’s business model, despite the complex regulatory context.

The purchase of this new property is part of All Iron RE I Socimi’s growth strategy, which aims to further strengthen its presence in Madrid and Barcelona. Both cities contribute 50% of the value of your portfolio.









All Iron RE I Socimi has been listed since 2020 in BME Growth and has developed a growth strategy since then. Currently, it has a diversified shareholding with more than 400 investors individuals and institutions.

At a sector level, the apartment business is achieving strong growth and returns of over 10%, while benefiting from a defensive business model, allowing short- and medium-stay clients to be accommodated.

Strategic location

The new aparthotel acquired by All Iron RE I Socimi has, for its part, 97 units. In addition, the asset has a restaurant, lobby bar, conference rooms and parking spaces. In total, the surface area of ​​the property exceeds 8,000 square meters.

Regarding the location, the asset is located in the district 22@which in recent years has become the reference district for technology and innovative companies in Barcelona. Companies such as Meta, Amazon or Softonic.

In the specific case of Barcelona, ​​All Iron RE I Socimi already owns another property in the city, located in the Ronda Sant Antoni and equipped with 38 apartments.

Following this operation and the closing of the divestment of the asset it held in Budapest, All Iron RE I Socimi now has 19 properties with around 1,000 units together within the short and medium-term accommodation segment, of which 11 are already in the operating phase and another 5 in the construction phase.