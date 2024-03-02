On March 2, at the Academy of Rhythmic Gymnastics “Heavenly Grace” of Alina Kabaeva on the federal territory of Sirius, the “Alina” festival was held. It is already for the 13th time organized by the Alina Kabaeva Charitable Foundation. The combination of different cultures, bright colors, original performances, performances by rhythmic gymnastics stars, the youngest athletes and famous artists – all this created the atmosphere of a great international holiday.

The initiative to organize a charity children's sports festival, where both famous gymnasts and novice athletes can perform, belongs to Olympic champion Alina Kabaeva. The theme of the 2024 festival was friendship between different countries and peoples.

“Today we have guests from all over the world. We will introduce you to the culture of different peoples. We live on the same planet, but of course we are all very different. And every people should have the opportunity to live peacefully, according to their traditions and culture. There are no problems that cannot be solved together!” – Alina Kabaeva said at the opening of the festival.

This year's festival is truly special. The holiday took place as part of the World Youth Festival and was dedicated to the friendship of peoples. Representatives of 23 regions of Russia, gymnasts from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Guatemala, Germany, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Cuba, and the Republic of Congo took part in the show. Moreover, Congolese athletes came to Russia for the first time – in addition to participating in the festival, they attend training camps at the Academy, which were also organized by the Alina Kabaeva Charitable Foundation, which covered the expenses.

Interestingly, this time children with special needs also took part in the show. Last April, athletes from Kazan attended the festival as spectators, and in June, during a charity fundraiser at the Academy, they received an invitation from Alina Kabaeva to perform themselves.

Together with the young gymnasts, world-class athletes took to the mat – Dina and Arina Averina, Ekaterina Selezneva, Irina Annenkova, Daria Trubnikova, Anastasia Salos. Famous artists also graced the festival: Larisa Dolina, Ragda Khanieva, Natalya Podolskaya, Ruslan Alekhno and Polina Gagarina.

Sportsmen and women presented unique performances dedicated to the culture of different countries. Among them were, for example, the productions “Brazil”, “Africa”, “Arab”, “Chinese”, “India”, “Flamenco”, “Yakut”. The idea of ​​friendship between Russia and Belarus was highlighted separately – this topic was explored in the issue “Two Sisters”.

In addition, at this year’s festival they repeated the performance “Malevich”, dedicated to the work of the famous avant-garde artist, and presented the production “Swing” in a jazz setting. And the theme of one of the most popular performances was the 90th anniversary of rhythmic gymnastics, which is celebrated in 2024. The productions were carried out by famous choreographers – Irina Zenovka, Natalya Belugina, Eldar Sayfutdinov, Ekaterina Bayborodina, Andrey Brykanov, Elena Afanasyeva and Yulia Markovskaya. Specialists traveled across the country for many weeks to rehearse performances with gymnasts from different regions.

Participants of the World Youth Festival, as well as students of sports schools, were invited to the auditorium of the Academy of Rhythmic Gymnastics “Heavenly Grace” by Alina Kabaeva. Invitations for them were distributed free of charge.

After the end of the festival, Alina Kabaeva emphasized: “Thanks to all the children who performed, because without them such a holiday would not have happened. It's great that sports and art unite people. With this festival we showed that neither sport nor art has boundaries and it is impossible to prohibit it. We don't prove anything to anyone. We just love our job, we love what we do.”

By the way, this year the festival will be held at two venues. On March 5 it will be hosted by Belarus, Minsk Arena. Two sets of scenery were developed especially for this, and about 80 people were involved in the installation.