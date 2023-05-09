Saints Lagoon and Monterey will star in the most uneven —and at the same time most attractive— series of the tournament league Closing 2023. These two squads have a regional rivalry that is becoming more and more intense. Rayados finished the competition in first place in the general table, while the Guerreros finished in 13th position.
In the regular season there was a difference of 21 points between both squads. However, in their duel in the Clausura 2023, the lagoons defeated Monterrey by a score of 1-2 at the Gigante de Acero. The teams would go out as follows for the duel of first leg of the quarterfinals.
Goalkeeper: Gibran Lajud – The goalkeeper has come out to remove after the injury of Carlos Acevedo. The former Xolos de Tijuana player has shown himself at a high level and was one of the heroes in the playoff against Pachuca.
Central defender: Felix Torres – The Ecuadorian central defender has become one of the pillars of this group. Torres is a threat due to the passing game and commands the low box. He will have to be very careful against one of the most dangerous forwards in Mexican soccer.
Central defender: Matheus Doria – The performance of the Brazilian defender has fallen drastically in the last year, however, he has regained ownership in the last duels. Doria must recover his memory so that Santos Laguna can aspire to the title.
Right back: Raúl López -The ‘Fingers’ is an element that has improved defensively and now looks more solid. It was Fentanes’ bet throughout the regular season and Pablo Repetto has continued to bet on him.
Left back: Omar Campos – Although this season has not been as prolific in terms of numbers for Campos, the 20-year-old continues to be an important piece for the Guerreros and continues to establish himself as a starter.
Right midfielder: Diego Medina – The 22-year-old player was one of Fentanes’ bets throughout the season. Medina scored three goals in 12 games in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023.
Central midfielder: Aldo Lopez – The collective performance of Santos Laguna left much to be desired throughout the regular season, however, the work that the institution has done in lower forces is noteworthy.
Central midfielder: Alan Cervantes – The Chivas de Guadalajara youth squad player continues to grow as a midfielder and his good performances could take him back to the Rebaño Sagrado for next season.
Left midfielder: Juan Brunetta – The Argentine winger is one of the best players of the Warriors. He has five goals and four assists in the Clausura 2023.
Center Forward: Harold Preciado – Despite the fact that Santos Laguna has had a disappointing tournament collectively, individually the Colombian striker has seven goals and four assists.
Center forward: Javier Correa – The striker is signing his best tournament since he came to Mexican soccer. Correa has scored six goals this season and has one assist.
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – The veteran Argentinian goalkeeper has made some big mistakes throughout the season, but overall his performance is remarkable. Against Santos Laguna he will have to show his hierarchy.
Right back: Erick Aguirre – The Rayados right-back is an element that can play in various positions on the pitch. Aguirre adds very well to the attack and is wise in coverage.
Central defender: Víctor Guzmán – The ‘Bull’ has been, without a doubt, one of the great signings of the tournament. The young Mexican central defender has made César Montes forget this season.
Central defender: Hector Moreno – The veteran Sinaloan soccer player continues to be an important piece for Rayados. Moreno will have to lead Rayados’ defense for this intense series against Santos.
Left back: Jesus Gallardo – After several seasons down, it seems that Gallardo is finally getting back to his best version. The winger had an impeccable World Cup and this season with Monterrey continues at a very good moment.
Defensive midfielder: Omar Govea – Govea arrived in Monterrey with a low profile after spending many years in second-rate leagues in European soccer. Within Rayados he has played a secondary role, but he has more than fulfilled and each time he has more minutes.
Central midfielder: Luis Romo – The former Cruz Azul player has grown during the management of Víctor Manuel Vucetich and has become a regular starter in this process. Romo is capable of assisting in the recovery, but also adds well up front.
Right midfielder: Maximiliano Meza – The Argentine attacker has not had his best season, but without a doubt he is a leader within this squad. Meza scores two goals in the Clausura 2023. His experience will be important to guide the team to the title.
Left midfielder: Alfonso González – ‘Ponchito’ started the season with everything and added six scores and two assists throughout the Clausura 2023. González has had a great football year and will seek to crown it with the title.
Center forward: Rogelio Funes Mori – After a frankly disastrous Opening 2022, Funes Mori reinvented himself and fought until the end for the scoring title. In his personal record he added 12 notes.
Center forward: German Berterame -The Argentine striker has worked as a starter and revulsive. He has engaged in healthy competition with Rodrigo Aguirre and both have brought out the best in each other.
#alignments #Santos #Laguna #Monterrey #quarterfinals #Clausura #2023l
Leave a Reply