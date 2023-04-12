The alignments of Manchester United and Seville for the duel of the Europa League

Manchester United and Sevilla are going to give us one of the best games of the week in the Europa League. The Sevillian team comes to this match with Mendilibar already on the bench and United already well established in the Premier League with a very structured project. They face the favorite against a team that has an idyll with the competition. Here we leave you the possible alignments.
BY: David De Gea– . De Gea has been showing a high level in recent games and it is expected that he will continue to be a bulwark in goal. The Spanish goalkeeper is one of the indisputable in the Manchester United lineup.
RHP: Diogo Dalot– The Portuguese full-back has had an irregular season, alternating good performances with less outstanding ones. However, his ability to project himself in attack and his speed make him an interesting option to face Sevilla. He rested last weekend to bring on Wan Bissaka.
CB: Raphael Varane– Varane has been adapting well to the team and to the English league, showing his quality and experience in every game. He rested in the last game against Everton to come fresh to this clash.
CB: Lisandro Martinez– The Argentinian possibly forms the best pair of central defenders in the Premier League with Varane, they complement each other perfectly. What one cannot contribute, the other contributes and vice versa.
LI: Luke Shaw– The English left-back is one of the best players of the season at Manchester United. He has shown a great level in defense and attack, generating many goal options for the red devils.
CDM: Fred– The Brazilian midfielder is one of the hardest-working players in the Manchester United squad. His ability to recover balls and his vision of the game make him a fundamental piece in the Ten Hag scheme.
CDM: Casemiro– He has been missing from Ten Hag’s line-ups since the last Europa League game against Betis. He was sent off for a red card against Southampton on March 12 and we have not seen him since. He has been serving the sanction.
CM: Bruno Fernandes– The Portuguese midfielder is one of the most unbalanced players in Manchester United. He is a leader on the field, one of the players who leads the pressure. Confidence man for Ten Hag.
DC: Marcus Rashford– It will be a doubt until the last minute. If they can risk with him they will. He has had an overload that has not gone down well in Manchester. Ten Hag was angry at a press conference. According to the Dutchman, it is not normal to play 3 games in just 6 days.
LH: Jadon Sancho– His ability to unbalance rival defenses and generate scoring chances make him an interesting option to face Sevilla. Little by little he is recovering the best version of him.
ED: Anthony– Antony has great dribbling skills and speed, which makes him a dangerous option in attack. The presence of him in the field can generate imbalances in the rival defense. We see him starting from home. His campaign is full of ups and downs.
BY: DIMITROVIC– He is completing great performances in recent games. Sevilla has one of the best second goalkeepers in the world.
RD: JESUS NAVAS– When he is at his best level he is much more useful than Gonzalo Montiel, however, on multiple occasions he suffers in defense. Age begins to weigh on Jesús Navas.
DFC: BADE– The 23-year-old Frenchman is gradually establishing himself in the defense of Sevilla, his great presence and his aerial game are convincing at the Sánchez Pizjuán.
CB: NEMANJA GUDELJ– You are being one of the best players in Sevilla this season. The Serbian contributes a lot both in the axis of the rear and in the center of the field.
LI: MARCOS ACUÑA– One of the best that the Andalusian team has. Acuña on the left flank is a dagger for any defense.
MC: PAPE GUEYE- Since he has arrived at the Sevillian team, he has done almost everything and with the arrival of Mendilibar he has not dropped out of eleven. He brings a lot of muscle to midfield.
MC: JORDAN– He has had an Achilles tendon injury but will be fine at Old Trafford. He has not played since April 1 against Cádiz but he will be a fundamental piece to bring balance to the midfield.
MC: IVAN RAKITIC– Despite being 35 years old, it is very difficult to imagine a Sevilla without Rakitić organizing the midfield. He continues to be a silent leader and with Mendilibar he continues to be a starter.
ED: BRYAN GIL– His return from Tottenham has suited Sevilla like a glove. His electricity and dribbling skills are unique. He has recovered perfectly from his injury and will be 100% at Old Trafford.
IE: LUCAS OCAMPOS– It will be essential for Sevilla that Ocampos is inspired. It is possible that we will also see Oliver Torres or Erik Lamela starting, but in 90min we bet on Ocampos. The Argentine thrives in this type of match, he is the warrior of Pizjuán.
DC: YOUSSEF EN-NESYRI– He is in charge of contributing the goal in the Sevilla entity. His 2023 is being quite good, he is a player who lives by exploiting spaces and against Manchester United he can have them.
