While most of the world’s competitions are on hold, clubs are holding friendly matches to stay in shape. For this reason, the Bayern Munich of Germany will collide with the Manchester City of England next Wednesday, July 26, at the New Japan National Stadium.
In full preseason The Bavarian Steamroller is experiencing changes. Now, he has just experienced a betrayal, since the Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer left the club to join their biggest rival, the Borussia Dortmund. The midfielder arrived in 2021, but was loaned out for two years to Manchester Utd and now he leaves for a fee of 19 million euros.
On the other hand, the German team wants a signing at the request of the coach Thomas Tuchelthe midfielder Fabinho Tavares of the Liverpoolapart from the imminent goodbye of the Swiss Yann Sommer to the Inter de Milanthe signing of the Polish goalkeeper is being sought Wojciech Szczesny.
Regarding the current champion of the UEFA champions leaguemany are looking to rob the Portuguese Bernardo SilvaHowever, the team is totally closed to letting him go. It is known that the clubs interested in the midfielder are the Barcelona and the psg.
Likewise, the citizens They come from having played a friendly this week by beating 3-5 against Yokohoma F. Marinos of Japan, after the goals of John Stonesthe Argentinian Julian Alvarezthe Spanish Rodri and the norwegian Erling Haalandwho showed off with a double to be the MVP of the game.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer – When Manuel Neuer The Swiss was injured, and he has had very good performances. Despite the fact that his output sounds strong, for now he remains the guardian of the three posts.
Central Defender: Matthijs de Ligt – The Dutchman will be in charge of leading the lower zone thanks to his international touch and 1.89 in height.
Central Defender: Dayot Upamecano – Accompanying the Dutchman we will see the Frenchman, who has a great background after having defended his team in lower and Absolute categories.
Right back: Benjamin Pavard – As he is a fast player, with anticipation and who gets used to being well positioned, he would be the one chosen to defend the right wing.
Left back: Noussair Mazraoui – Considered the Moroccan jewel, he would be guarding the left wing, just as he did in Qatar 2022.
Midfielder: Thomas Müller – Being one of the oldest and most experienced players, the German will carry the responsibility of generating the game towards the front.
Pivot: Ryan Gravenberch – Although he can also play more advanced, as it is his favorite position, the Dutchman would be behind, something he is not unaware of.
Pivot: Joshua Kimmich – From the Premier League they are following the German strongly, but as long as he remains at the club, he has the obligation to give great solidity to the midfield.
Right winger: Leroy Sané – Attacking from the right would be the German, who loves to dribble, cut back, play into space and shoot from distance.
Center forward: Serge Gnabry – The German does not care who is marking him, since he likes to enter the melee game to be able to do damage through the center.
Left winger: Kingsley Coman – Endowed with great speed, which helps him to overflow, as well as an excellent one-on-one, we will see him doing damage on the left.
THIS IS HOW THE ELEVEN OF BAYERN MUNICH WOULD LOOK LIKE (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Yann Sommer
defenses: Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Noussair Mazraoui, Benjamin Pavard
midfielders: Thomas Muller, Ryan Gravenberch, Joshua Kimmich
strikers: Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané
substitutes: Jamal Musiala, Joao Cancelo, Leon Goretzka, Mathys Tel, Maxim Choupo-Moting, Josip Stanisic, Daley Blind, Sadio Mané, Sven Ulreich
Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes – The Brazilian was important in the Champions League final, apart from being a bench in the last friendly so it is his turn to start.
Defender: Nathan Ake – The Dutchman has a good ball treatment, which helps him to play out, something that the Spanish coach likes Pep Guardiola.
Defender: Kyle Walker – The experienced 33-year-old Englishman knows how to play different positions, but in the center on the right is where he would appear for now.
Defender: Manuel Akanji – The person in charge of closing the line of three is the Swiss. He is good at playing with both feet, aside from his 6 foot 2 and 185 pound weight, he doesn’t slow him down.
Pivot: Kalvin Phillips – The Briton has great precision when making passes, added to his tactical intelligence. Being a pivot, he goes down a lot to help, since he knows how to organize the start.
Pivot: John Stones – The Briton can fulfill a large number of functions, but in midfield he has provided solidity and a more fluid release of the ball.
Midfielder: Mateo Kovacic – The Croatian arrived as a new reinforcement this summer, so the coach’s ideal is to give him more minutes to adapt.
Midfielder: Kevin de Bruyne – The Belgian is one of the brains of the offense. He stayed on the bench in the last friendly, but having a higher-ranking rival he will surely see minutes.
Left winger: Jack Grealish – He loves dribbling, which makes him perfect for overflowing on the left due to his daring, always taking care of possession of the ball.
Right winger: Bernardo Silva – The Portuguese is still remembered as the great hero of the Champions League, also thanks to his intelligence and vision he is in the orbit of other clubs.
Center forward: Erling Haaland – For the clash against the Japanese club, the Norwegian came on as a substitute, but since it is Bayern, it is certain that he will be the starting ‘9’.
THIS IS HOW THE MANCHESTER CITY ELEVEN WOULD LOOK LIKE
Goalie: Ederson Moraes
defenses: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker
midfielders: Kalvin Phillips, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, Kevin de Bruyne
strikers: Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Eerling Haaland
substitutes: Stefan Ortega, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Rúben Dias, Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb, Cole Palmer, Julián Álvarez, Sergio Gómez, James McAtee, Máximo Perrone, Scott Carson
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#alignments #Bayern #Munich #Manchester #City #friendly #duel
Leave a Reply