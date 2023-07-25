On the other hand, the German team wants a signing at the request of the coach Thomas Tuchelthe midfielder Fabinho Tavares of the Liverpoolapart from the imminent goodbye of the Swiss Yann Sommer to the Inter de Milanthe signing of the Polish goalkeeper is being sought Wojciech Szczesny.

🚨 OFFICIAL. Marcel Sabitzer (29|🇦🇹) is a NEW PLAYER for Borussia Dortmund, in exchange for €19 million. ✔️The midfielder returned from Bayern Munich and signs until 2027 with ‘Der BVB’. pic.twitter.com/jWWsucYVAL — Express Soccer (@ExpressFutbolCL) July 25, 2023

Likewise, the citizens They come from having played a friendly this week by beating 3-5 against Yokohoma F. Marinos of Japan, after the goals of John Stonesthe Argentinian Julian Alvarezthe Spanish Rodri and the norwegian Erling Haalandwho showed off with a double to be the MVP of the game.

🚨 NOW | Bernardo Silva 🇵🇹 is NON-TRANSFERABLE ❌ for Manchester City 🏴 according to information from @Manu_Sainz. pic.twitter.com/ymDK4yHeHS – Soccer Transfers (@FutboolFichajes) July 25, 2023