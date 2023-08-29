With an exciting clash on the horizon, the eyes of football fans are focused on the upcoming clash between Al Ittihad and Al Hilal in Matchday 4 of the Saudi League. Two local soccer giants prepare for a showdown filled with passion and rivalry on the pitch. The lineups of both teams have been revealed, sparking speculation and debate among fans. With star players ready for action and tactical strategies in play, the stadium promises to be abuzz with excitement. Fans eagerly await the kick-off as these titans clash in a battle for supremacy in Saudi Arabia.
Goalie: Marcelo Grohe
Defenses: Madallah Al Olayan, Muhannad Al Shanqiti, Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Bamasud
Media: N. Kanté, Fabinho, Igor Coronado, Romarinho, A. Hamed Allah
Forward: Karim Benzema.
Al Ittihad presents a line-up with great potential for the confrontation. Safety is in the hands of Marcelo Grohe in goal, backed by a solid defense led by Muhannad Al Shanqiti. The midfield shows a balance between muscle and creativity, with Kanté and Fabinho controlling the game and Coronado adding spark. Romarinho and Ahmed Hamed Allah bring versatility on the flanks, while the presence of Karim Benzema up front promises an incisive and lethal attack. A strategic combination that seeks to ensure success on the day.
Goalie: Yassine Bounou
defenses: Ali Al Bulayhi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Al Burayk
midfielders: Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Malcolm de Oliveira
strikers: Salem Al-Dawsari, Alexander Mitrovic, Abdullah Al-Hamddan
Al Hilal comes with an impressive lineup. Abdullah Al Maiouf in goal brings experience and security. The defense, led by Ali Al Bulayhi and Kalidou Koulibaly, promises solidity. The midfield is strengthened with the presence of Rúben Neves and Milinkovic Savic, offering control and creativity. Malcom adds dynamism in midfield. With Salem Al-Dawsari and Mitrovic up front, backed by Al-Hamddan, Al Hilal look for a forceful attack to secure victory.
#alignments #Ittihad #Hilal #Matchday #Saudi #League
Leave a Reply