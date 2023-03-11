FC Barcelona will visit the Football Cathedral to play the match corresponding to day 25 of the Spanish league championship, it will do so at 9:00 p.m. Spanish. FC Barcelona will seek a victory away from home to continue first in the standings, on the other hand, Athletic will go for the acquisition of the three points against their people to get closer to the European positions.
Here the possible line-up of FC Barcelona to face Athletic Club de Bilbao:
BY- Ter Stegen: He is currently the best goalkeeper in LaLiga, the German is at an incredible level. Without place to doubts he will be the holder of the FC Barcelona, something to which he already has accustomed us.
LD- Koundé: As usual this season, the person in charge of acting as a right-back will be Jules Koundé
DFC-Christensen: The Dane arrived in the summer market and, based on work and perseverance, he has carved out a place in the starting XI for FC Barcelona, he will start.
DFC- Mark Alonso: Araujo will have to comply with a sanction, so Xavi Hernández will opt for Marcos Alonso to replace the Uruguayan.
LI- Bucket: He has earned ownership in that left-handed side. The young youth squad player will start as a starter against Athletic.
MCD- Busquets: In the pivot of FC Barcelona we find a familiar face, Busquets is the owner and lord of that position, all the plays go through his boots, he is the one who gives rhythm to his team’s game, a compass.
MC-Kessie: With the casualties in the center of the field will be one of the signings of the squad. Kessié whenever he goes out on the pitch he more than meets and will start again against Athletic
MC – Frenkie de Jong: The Dutchman is another player in this season, he was signed to give this type of performance, great player.
ED- Raphinha: His goal gave Barça victory against Valencia last day. He will start again.
DC- Lewandowski: His last appearance was against Almería in the last defeat for the Blaugrana team. The goal man of this team will start in San Mamés
EI-Gavi: He was not against Valencia since he had to serve a sanction but he will return to ownership in this league clash.
