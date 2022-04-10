The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security stated that it will stop, as of tomorrow, Monday, issuing the residence voucher for foreigners residing in the country, and replace the Emirates ID card issued to the foreigner residing in the country as an alternative to prove his residence.

The authority said that the previous form of the residence voucher will be available electronically only through the authority’s smart application, noting that it has put in place all the necessary technical facilities to obtain individuals’ residence details through a printed form that can be applied for with the authority’s stamp, through individuals’ accounts using the authority’s application or through the system Smart services via the website www.icp.gov.ae, which allows the ability to print the residency details form in only 3 steps.

The authority explained that it has strengthened work with those concerned with the aviation sector to enable holders of valid residencies who are outside the country to come to the country as well as visitors in light of verifying that entry criteria are met by using the passport reader available at the platforms of companies operating in the air transport sector at airports.

The authority announced earlier the development of a new unified model that includes the issuance and renewal of residence and identity card services in one application, explaining that the decision to cancel the voucher came in implementation of the decision of the Council of Ministers in support of the development of the services provided and to implement best practices and to achieve flexibility that aims to reduce the steps associated with the process of issuance and renewal of residence to accompany With the identity card in a new unified model that includes the issuance and renewal of residence and identity card services in one application, instead of the previous individual requests, based on the improvement and development processes related to the customers’ journey, embodying the vision of the UAE to provide world-class and high-quality services enhanced by technology.

At the same time, the service of receiving and delivering the resident’s passport, which was previously assigned to the residence voucher sticker installation process, will be suspended, which will achieve a complete smart transformation of the authority’s residence services, which will enhance the happiness of customers and add qualitative flexibility in the issuance and renewal processes.

The Authority’s smart application allows obtaining the electronic copy of the ID card in support of the flexibility of use upon request. The new generation of the Emirates ID card issued to the foreigner residing in the country includes all the details mentioned previously in the residence voucher, which enhances the added value of the ID card’s uses in proving personal identity For individuals through the presence of personal and professional data, the issuer and other readable data on the card and the implicit details enhanced through electronic linking technologies.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

