As in the Cervantes island of Barataria, which Sancho Panza ruled in his fantasy for 10 days, Marti Batressubstitute head of government of the Mexico Cityseems hell-bent on making history during the 17 months he will be in charge, and emerging from it as the legitimate custodian of the fourth transformation once the President López Obrador concludes his mandate.

Batres Guadarrama has raised alerts in the Palace, in the team of the presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum and in the leadership of Brunettedue to a management that emphasizes its prominence, weakens governability and puts at risk the electoral fortunes of the ruling party in the country's capital, led by left-wing governments since 1997, 26 years ago.

The fingerprints of Batres have been detected in the sabotage of projects close to Sheinbaum Pardo. He is known, for example, to have crossed his arms before the defenestration of former prosecutor Ernestina Godoy, who brought about relief in favor of Ulises Lara, brother-in-law of Batres himself and father of the son of the now minister Lenia Batres.

From the business sector, the cancellation, attributed to Batres, of investments agreed under the period of Dr. Sheinbaum through her Secretary of Administration and Finance, Luz Elena González, one of the most accredited and close figures in the environment of the presidential candidate.

According to reliable sources, González Escobar was proposed at the time by Sheinbaum to President López Obrador as a substitute ruler. It was the Tabasco president who decided to promote Batres instead, due to his alleged abilities as a political operator. He had already imposed it as Secretary of the Government in 1991 after the electoral disaster of 2021. If then he was entrusted with the rescue, now he would have to hold him responsible for a new setback at the polls.

During the four years that Omar García Harfuch was in charge of security in the city, the dialogue with Batres was isolated, and null since last July when Sheinbaum requested leave. The friendly fire unleashed by Batres against that official has been documented, which extended to preventing someone close to García Harfuch from being designated as a replacement. In the anecdote of Don Marti's ideological antics, there is the attributed support for the promotion of the Russian news agency RT (Russia Today), which monopolizes spectacular advertisements in the metropolis.

Batres was a strong contender to succeed Marcelo Ebrard in the capital in 2012, but in September 2011 he was virtually dismissed when – knowing he had lost the candidacy against Miguel Mancera – he publicly condemned his boss, then head of the National Conference of Governors, for having attended the work report of the former president Felipe Calderón and giving him a handshake.

In the current balance, it can be assumed that the relationship between Batres and Sheinbaum is almost broken, which does not prevent those close to the official from presenting him as future Secretary of the Interior if she wins the Presidency, which could not be understood. more than as an imposition by López Obrador in favor of Don Marti. The self-appointed guardian of the 4T.

Notes: The conditions under which the political contest for Mexico City and its 16 mayoralties begins are pushing last-minute adjustments, among them the imminent projection of Francisco Chiguil as a substitute for Omar García Harfuch for a senatorship, which would guarantee him a seat if he entered Claudia Sheinbaum's eventual cabinet. Chiguil is a sort of political boss in the capital district of Gustavo A. Madero, the largest source of votes after Iztapalapa. If this scenario is confirmed, the future of Adrián Rubalcaba, the controversial former mayor of Cuajimalpa, who expected a greater prize for his betrayal of the PRI to surrender to Morena, would be left in suspense.

