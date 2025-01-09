The Alicante Provincial Council recognizes that Mazón gave 5.8 million to the company that employed his current chief of staff

The Alicante Provincial Council, governed by the popular Toni Pérez, has recognized that Carlos Mazón, during the previous mandate in which he presided over the provincial institution, awarded a total of 5.8 million euros to the company STV Gestión SL, during the same period. time when his current chief of staff and regional secretary of Communication, José Manuel Cuenca, was responsible for Institutional Relations of the firm domiciled in Murcia. This is reflected in a response from Juan de Dios Navarro, Contracting deputy, to a question from the socialist group in the Alicante Provincial Council.

Mazón takes advantage of DANA emergency contracts to promote companies related to the PP of Murcia and Galicia

The PSPV-PSOE requested a breakdown of the contracts awarded to the company both in the previous mandate of Carlos Mazón and in the current one of Toni Pérez, mayor of Benidorm. The Alicante Provincial Council recognizes two contracts awarded by Mazón. On the one hand, the provincial institution awarded the cleaning service in non-healthcare centers to STV Gestión SL in 2021, for an amount exceeding 2.6 million euros.

The contract, according to the response, was extended in 2023 for a period of two additional years and for the same amount. Furthermore, in 2022, the Alicante Provincial Council also awarded, for 461,150 euros, the conservation and maintenance service of municipal green areas in the province to a Temporary Business Union (UTE) formed by STV Gestión SL and Foresma SA.

José Manuel Cuenca, current chief of staff of the president of the Generalitat and regional secretary of Communication, worked in the company between November 23, 2017 and January 31, 2023, the date on which he joined the popular group of the Valencian Courts. After the regional elections of that year, Cuenca joined the Palau de la Generalitat.

The company for which he was responsible for Institutional Relations has obtained numerous contracts from institutions controlled by the PP in the province of Alicante. STV Gestión SL also hitchhiked one of the first emergency contracts from the Generalitat Valenciana as a result of the catastrophic DANA on October 29.

The Mazón Government multiplies by eight the value of the contract awarded by DANA to the company in which its chief of staff worked



On December 13, Minister Marián Cano signed the resolution of the Valencian Institute of Competitiveness and Innovation (Ivace) that modified the initial contract, related to the cleaning of industrial estates devastated by DANA, multiplying its original amount by eight: 290,000 euros to almost 2.3 million, as reported by elDiario.es.