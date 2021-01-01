Joaquín Cuenca, from Alicante, at the Freepik offices, which he directs. Garcia-Santos / El Pais

Shorts, plaid shirt, backpack on his back and a restless mobile in his hand. Joaquín Cuenca (Alicante, 1976) arrives thirsty. Grab a Coke in the kitchen of a huge open plan office with blackboard walls with ideas, schedules, shifts and jokes. They are the facilities of Freepik, the company he runs. And as soon as he refreshes himself, he sits down and doesn’t stop talking. In his story he includes cheap hotels in San Francisco, dreams fulfilled in the Google offices in Zurich, studies in Paris, millionaire sales, the difficulties of starting a business, his “almost sick” job in Malaga, small failures.

Talk about the improvements that the software can contribute to society and gives as an example the “incomprehensible” mismatches in coronavirus data by communities. In a cute room with views of the cathedral, he also reviews a couple of hits. It was he who, in 2007, sold the first Spanish company to Google: Panoramio, together with Eduardo Manchón. Last spring, in full confinement, it was also news for selling a good part of Freepik – which he leads together with Alejandro Sánchez and Pablo Blanes- to the Swedish investment fund EQT. There are no official figures, but the operation valued the company between 250 and 300 million euros.

Cuenca’s personal and professional adventure has as its starting point the University of Valencia. There he began his studies of Physics, to which two years later he added those of Computer Science. He continued and finished both careers in Paris, where he had arrived with an Erasmus scholarship and decided to stay. He lived there for eight years and from a distance he helped Ebay buy Loquo, a firm he had helped to grow. It was his first time. These big operations happen, he thought then. One of his colleagues on that business trip, Eduardo Manchón, insisted that they try some other project. It was 2005 and Google Earth had just been born. Cuenca thought it would be nice if users could add photographs taken from the ground to complete those from the satellite. They called it Panoramio. A year later, Google called her home and her mother picked up the phone. They were invited to San Francisco. Months later, in 2006, they made them an offer, but they turned it down. The giant did not take it badly: it collaborated with them and, finally, after a second offer, the sale was carried out in 2007.

That change took Cuenca three years to the Google offices in Zurich. “I learned a lot there,” he stresses. But in 2010 he wanted to embark on a new adventure. He chose Malaga, his partner’s place of origin. He soon found the right ecosystem: at a conference he coincided with heads of then small firms such as UpToDown, Resultsfutbol.com —Today BeSoccer— and he decided to share an office with them. In the same facilities Freepik was born and began to collaborate with each other while developing its own project, PressPeople, which did not work.

All the companies began to grow, the offices became independent and he ended up at Freepik participating in the development, the growth of the business and the management of the agreements. Today he is its CEO, happy after the successful sale operation and facing challenges so that the firm does not stop growing from its 13 million graphic resources. Their statistics show an average of 100 million monthly downloads, 11,000 collaborators and 450 graphic designers creating exclusive content for them. “Today language is more visual than ever,” highlights Cuenca, who also directs Thumbr.io.

And someone who, on the way to 44 years, has had such business success, has not thought of retiring? “If the objective was money, it would not have been necessary to grow so much. You stop, you sell and that’s it, ”he says. He says that he can’t imagine having a Martini on the beach for the rest of his life. “If you work on this it is because you like it. And even if the money arrives, you keep doing it ”, he emphasizes. There he continues, leading a graphic content generation company that has grown at a tremendous rate: in 2019 it had a turnover of 31 million euros and has 271 employees. One of his advice to entrepreneurs who want to continue on their way is to review the user metrics again and again, check that they are satisfied with the product. “That is the important thing because, from there, the income comes,” he says. On Freepik they have 33 million unique users per month.

Cuenca assures that it does not have a special entrepreneurial spirit. And that Spain is not exactly the country that most facilitates this activity. “Entrepreneurship is very nice if it works and a nightmare if it doesn’t. People have to know that, because you can lose even your shirt on the way ”, underlines the Alicante, who believes that the difficulty of having a plan b makes it easier for those who have an economic mattress behind to embark on an adventure. “What should people do? I don’t know that, each one must take responsibility for their desires, abilities or whether their project adds value and improves society ”, he explains. And he believes that there are almost endless opportunities because software is eating the world and there is still much to do. As an example, he puts the constant problems with the figures related to the coronavirus. “How can something as trivial as adding data from different territories take several days?” He wonders. “There is a great need to oil processes where computing can improve our lives,” he concludes.