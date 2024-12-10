The Alicante City Council charges a young woman the ransom for her own suicide attempt with a surcharge

The Alicante City Council, governed by the PP, charges a young woman the ransom amount for her own suicide attempt. The municipal council has seized an amount of 267 euros from the bank account of J., a 28-year-old woman who was treated by the emergency services in April 2022 following a call from a close friend, who warned of her risk situation. . They demanded 211 euros from the young woman and the sanction came with a surcharge from the Treasury Department.

The mayor, Luis Barcala, publicly promised not to charge the young woman with this amount and to modify the municipal ordinance to exempt those rescued for self-harming behavior from payments, “when the intervention aims to save lives.” J. reported last year, in March 2023, that the council was demanding the cost of his rescue and the public presentation of his case led the council to rectify it. “We are going to redirect it ex officio,” said the PP leader.

Despite the announcement, the process has continued. “My bank account has been seized for fire rescue fees for a suicide attempt in 2022, with late payment interest. File that was publicly and officially promised to be closed ex officio,” he denounced in a message on young”. The city council does not know why it has been charged “when the order had been given to suspend the collection of the fee.”

The young woman, who is in a precarious situation, denounces that the seizure of the amount leaves her account without the ability to operate. “I cannot use my bank account, in which I have only €60, they cannot charge me for pending payments nor can I pay, for example, psychological services that I receive for a domestic accident that I had this year,” he says.