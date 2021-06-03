The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, accompanied by the Councilor for Employment, Commerce and Markets, Juan Vicente Larrosa, and the director of Ikea Murcia, Daniel Molina, presented the initiative this Thursday ‘Ikea ​​Alliance’ that seeks to promote employability among vulnerable groups.

Thus, thanks to the signing of an agreement between the Murcia City Council, Ikea and different NGOs, 15 students, 11 of them women, single-parent immigrants in vulnerable situations. According to the forecasts, three editions will be held, thus training 40 families at risk of exclusion.

The participants, mostly women, will be able to meet and learn by doing internships in the logistics sales center of a large company such as Ikea as well as different organizations of the Murcian business fabric, according to municipal sources in a statement.

The Ikea Alliance program includes a total of 80 hours of training activities at the García Alix Municipal Center and a total of 200 practical training hours in different companies in the Region of Murcia attached to the agreement. The instruction will focus on Logistics and Sales, these being its two main themes.

In this way, participants will receive basic and professional skills and will be trained in occupations that improve their position in the current job market, promoting a comprehensive training process that enhances their social skills and professional skills.

Mayor José Antonio Serrano thanked Ikea and the participating NGOs for their collaboration in developing this initiative that is fully people-centered. Thanks to ‘Alianza Ikea’ we offer solutions to social, labor and coexistence needs, promoting active employment policies in the municipality ”.

«Contribute to the training and employability of people at risk of exclusion is essential for us and with this training program the participants will acquire skills and tools that will help them to find employment in the future. A future that we hope will be very near “, concluded the mayor.