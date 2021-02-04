The earth tremors in and around the city of Granada continue and structural damage has been reported in churches and private homes, for example.

Even the Alhambra, having stood since the 13th Century, resisting major earth quakes over the ages, has suffered minor damage.

The Ministry of Culture and Historic Property, Patricia del Pozo, visited this hugely popular monument to see for himself what state the Gallinas Tower was in, whose embattlements had to be shored up after last week’s earth tremors, some of which reached just over four on the Richter Scale.

Together with other officials Mr. Pozo also visited the Cuesta de los Chinos, which is closed off whilst experts from the Cultural Board for Alhambra and Generalife carry out inspections.

(News: City & Metropolitan Area, Granada, Andalucia)