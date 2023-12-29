Friday, December 29, 2023, 3:06 p.m.



The residents of Alhama de Murcia will be able to drink the grapes on New Year's Eve following the 12 chimes of the clock in its bell tower. The mechanism, which is located in the tower of the church of San Lázaro, returned to tell the time this Friday after months without having been in operation. It was this summer when he stopped doing his job due to his condition. The official in charge of its maintenance decided to stop the mechanism due to the unhealthiness caused by the presence of pigeons and their excrement, which generated some episodes of insect infestation.

The watch, Viuda de Murua brand, of which 800 examples were built in its time and of which barely a hundred remain active, was stopped at twelve o'clock “since its technology demands it,” stated a few days ago the Mayor María Cánovas, who assured that the bell tower was already in good condition and would start again shortly.

In the final stretch of the year, the bells of San Lázaro were felt this Friday with joy, since the town's clock once again marks the hours before the arrival of the new year and with the renovated bell tower.