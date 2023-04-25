75% of YouTube videos that appear after a search for “immigrants” show men crossing a border. In 76% of cases, non-white people are seen moving in large groups, which “contributes to dehumanizing them” and promotes the “sense of threat or avalanche”. On the other hand, for the same platform, after the keyword “refugees” there are mostly videos of white women, influenced by the war in Ukraine, in calm situations. Their faces are better appreciated and they are not seen crossing borders or demonstrating.

These are some of the results produced by an analysis carried out by Eticas on two influential social networks: YouTube and TikTok. This consultancy specialized in algorithmic audits has launched to review externally (extracting data available to the public, not provided by the platforms themselves) the work of various social networks. “We wanted to analyze how immigrants and refugees are represented because a lot of pedagogy has been done in the media about how certain groups are shown and what consequences it may have, but this reflection has not been taken to social networks”, explains Gemma Galdon, executive director of Ethics.

The Digital Services Regulation (DSA) will require from next year technology companies operating in the EU to carry out independent audits to guarantee a safe digital space in which the fundamental rights of users are protected.

“Our research has shown that there is a problem of biased and unfavorable representation of migration on YouTube. We determined that YouTube and other involved parties should work on removing a series of biases from algorithmic systems, show more transparency, and engage more with the migrants themselves,” the study concludes.

For the preparation of the study, carried out in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, Eticas analysts collected videos on the subject of immigration for two months (June and July 2022 in the case of YouTube and October to December in the case of TikTok). They did it through different profiles on each of the platforms to try to find differences in the content proposed by the algorithm. they trained fictitious users to appear pro-immigration, anti-immigration and neutral.

Cut from a YouTube video showing two Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum in the US.

The searches were also carried out from locations with different political leanings, so that it could be checked if there were differences in this regard. The YouTube analysis was conducted from London and Toronto, cities that have very different relationships with immigration and refugees. “We were looking for spaces that were highly politically connoted. Toronto is a large city in Canada, which has a great historical commitment to welcoming immigrants and refugees. London, on the other hand, is the capital of a country that has been signifying for some time due to the closure of borders and a more aggressive discourse on immigration”, Galdon details.

In the case of TikTok, San Fransisco (majority Democrat), Oklahoma City (majority Republican), and Virginia Beach (ambivalent) were chosen. The focus was on the US because it was in a context of elections (the midterm electionsin which all members of the House of Representatives and part of the Senate are elected).

Curiously, the results were very similar in all cases: the algorithm barely discriminates between users based on the type of content it displays, neither by profile characteristics nor by location. And that was taken into account both the results of direct searches and the content suggested by the algorithm of each platform.

YouTube: distortions in the general image

With more than 2 billion active users, YouTube is the second most used social platform in the world, behind only Facebook. According to YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, up to 70% of the videos viewed on the platform are suggested by its video recommendation system. These suggestions are made from a cocktail of data that includes everything from the viewing history and interactions with the videos to the age, gender or location of the user. “Consequently, YouTube’s recommendation algorithms can influence the perception of a large number of people around the world about migration,” the authors of the report argue.

The analysis of this platform shows that, in the vast majority of videos related to immigration, the faces of the characters that appear in the videos are not identifiable. In more than 60% of cases, the protagonists are not individuals, but large groups of people (15 or more). Only 4% of those who appear under this topic are white and women are underrepresented (they represent between 1% and 4%). The people who appear in the cuts do not work (between 75% and 84% of the cases) and are protesting (between 73% and 81%).

A common YouTube video example if searching for “immigrants” in Toronto: a group of non-white adults crossing a border.

In the case of refugees, the portrait is different. Most are of Caucasian features. In more than half of the cases their faces can be identified, there is a higher proportion of videos in which one to five individuals appear and more women are shown than men. There are more videos in which they are not crossing a border than in those that do, despite the fact that, as in the case of immigrants, they have had to do so by force.

“Our search and recommendation systems are not designed to filter or demote videos or channels based on certain political views,” reads the policy of the platform to which the company refers. “In addition, we audit our automated systems to make sure there are no unwanted algorithmic biases (for example, gender). We fix bugs as soon as we find them and re-train our systems to be more and more accurate.”

TikTok: a lot of entertainment and little politics

TikTok is the social network with the greatest progression in recent years. Especially popular among the youngest, it exposes users to short videos selected by the algorithm, which does not take into account what your friends or even your country see. The platform is designed to amplify the most viral content, wherever they are from and whatever they show (as long as they comply with the company’s legal content standards).

One of the most striking conclusions from the TikTok analysis is that the Chinese platform avoids politically charged videos about immigrants or refugees. Less than 1% of the contents studied develop arguments for or against these groups. Most of the videos related to this theme showed people making jokes, cooking, working, creating art or showing some curious skill.

The work of Eticas concludes that the algorithm of recommendations of the Chinese social network “is not influenced by the political preferences of the users.” Not because of its location. That collides with an investigation carried out by The Wall Street Journal, according to which TikTok is able to learn the interests implicitly assigned to bots and offer them content that is adapted to them in less than two hours. “This suggests that the level of personalization of the TikTok recommender was adjusted in the past year and underscores the evolution of algorithms over time and the need to periodically reassess their impact,” the report states.

TikTok does not have specific mechanisms to try to correct possible biases, according to a spokesperson for the platform. The algorithm is offering content from different creators, it is committed to the diversity of sources so that there are no distortions and to underline the global nature of this social network.

