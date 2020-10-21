“I am in a mansion, or rather a castle. And there is a demon. Slaughter people with the snap of your fingers. So I ride my bike, run away, and get to my neighborhood. I take refuge in the nursery where I am doing the practices and I begin to sing a song with my students. Then a volunteer comes, leans in and kisses me. I don’t remember his face, but I seem to know him. I have a huge physical attraction for him and I hope it’s mutual. Then I go back to being with the children and we are running, fleeing from other children who are the devil. The devil looks like something out of Bach times. I have lost one of my children ”.

The analysis of this dream, recorded in Dreambank.net, can tell us a lot about its author. But if you study it alongside the other 38,000 dreams stored in this database, the largest in the world, it can tell us a little bit about humanity. This is what a group of researchers from the Nokia Bell Labs. “The data have been there for years,” says Luca Aiello, project director, in a telephone conversation, “but the technology to analyze them has not. Until now”.

Aiello and his team, made up of researchers from the Universities of Cambridge and Roma Tre, have spent years investigating the border between the social and the computing. They apply artificial intelligence to the reading of texts, trying to detach from them the psychological conditions of their authors. That is why they set their sights on the dream world. That is why they built a virtual dreamcatcher, an algorithm capable of processing the texts of hundreds of anonymous dreamers, automatically identifying characters, interactions and emotions in them. “They are the most important elements according to the Hall and Van de Castle system, on which we are based, ”explains Aiello. In this way, it can be determined if a person suffers from anxiety or depression or if there are patterns that are repeated in certain social groups. Even, points out the computer scientist, understand in real time how global events such as wars, natural disasters or the current pandemic, may be affecting the mental health of society.

The study, published in the scientific journal Royal Society Open Science, concluded that, in general, women have more optimistic and friendly dreams. Men’s dreams, by contrast, tend to be more aggressive and negative. This is especially pronounced in war veterans, in whose dreams there is still a greater male presence and more violence even years after leaving the front. “Any important experience that we have had in life can leave a mark on our dreams of the future,” explains the computer scientist.

The study throws up other curious facts. A group of blind dreamers reported a greater importance of smell, more imaginary characters and a greater female presence in their dreams. “Maybe because they are old dreams and at that time they used to be assisted by women”, Aiello adventure. It also confirms extremes that would not surprise anyone, such as that adolescents have many dreams of sexual content. Despite being expected, these data are important, since they support the theory that what we dream of “are not sophisticated symbols that contain unknown meanings, but rather an extension of our day to day life.”

Scientists have been wondering for decades whether our sleeping experiences are more than the neural echo of a brain at rest. And if so, how can we interpret them. And for what. Aiello is clear about this last point: “The relationship between dreams and reality is not unidirectional,” he argues. “Not only does life impact dreams, but if we listen to what dreams tell us, we can also change our lives.”

Data mining techniques and artificial intelligence can help us do this. Until now, the analysis of dreams was based on the diaries of the dreamers and the interpretation of the experts, in a long process that can be useful on the individual level, but useless for a global investigation. Automating this process is allowing scientists to analyze sleep on an unprecedented scale.

Although we are in a very premature and experimental phase, these new studies on sleep can help us understand how society reacts to global events. “Research in this sense has already begun with September 11,” says the computer scientist, “with studies that pointed out that the trauma, expressed through nightmares and violent dreams, not only affected those directly involved but the entire EE. UU “. Since then, technology has advanced a lot, allowing the database of similar studies to be expanded. The Nokia Bell Labs is the biggest, but not the only one.

A call to share dreams

Psychologist Kelly Bulkeley, Director of Sleep and Dream Database In Portland, USA, he surveyed 5,000 people three weeks after the death of George Floyd, at the height of the Black Lives Matters movement. He noted an increase in dreams about protests and racial injustice. “They are snapshots of fear, sadness and confusion in our subconscious,” the study said.

Much has been theorized (and little studied) about the impact that the pandemic and lockdown have had on our dreams. A Helsinki University study, which applied artificial intelligence to the dreams of 800 people, pointed out that this traumatic experience has homogenized the dreams, rather nightmares, of those of us who have suffered it. “We were surprised to see how certain dreams were repeated between individuals, reflecting the apocalyptic environment of confinement by the coronavirus,” said its author, Dr. Anu-Katriina Pesonen. “The results indicate that dreaming in extreme circumstances reveals shared visual images. Dreams can indicate some form of shared mental landscape between individuals.”

Aiello is not surprised by these studies. He only regrets that his samples are so limited. “The problem is not the technology, but the available dreams on which to test it,” he reflects. To encourage reversing this situation, Nokia Bell Labs has released its algorithm, which is available in open source for anyone who wants to use or adapt it. “There’s a lot apps of dream diaries, but none that analyze them. With this they could do it as long as it is free ”, says the computer scientist. He says this in the hope that these applications will encourage people to publish their dreams and share them with the scientific community. In this way, they would have a database large enough to take research one step further.

“I understand that people are afraid of privacy issues, but sharing dreams can be positive for everyone,” he warns. His experiment shows the potential of this technology, but it is the first step in a long-distance race. “At the moment it is a directed artificial intelligence, but in the future it could autonomously search for new parameters and relationships”, prophesies Aielo. Of course, for that, not thousands, but millions of dream records would be needed. And that, in itself, is the greatest of dreams.