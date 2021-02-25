You have just bought a used vehicle, just that model that you have been looking for for months and that meets all your expectations. Now it’s time to hire insurance as soon as possible. Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), MAPFRE has developed a unique and personalized system pioneered in Spain and with enormous potential to be applied in the future in other cases. In the coming weeks, the insurer will launch a pilot project for the automatic verification of damages through an algorithm applied to the hiring car insurance used. In this way, the client will be able to show the state of the car body without having to move and without the intervention of the expert, which will allow him to activate the policy instantly.

The operation is very simple. At the end of the hiring on-line insurance, the user receives an SMS message with a link that opens a web solution in their smartphone and guides you in taking pictures of the vehicle from different angles: right and left side, front and rear.

At that instant, a deep learning algorithm (known as deep learning) analyzes the images in real time and identifies the presence or absence of any type of damage. This analysis allows you to adjust the policy in a personalized way. If the client agrees, they can now enjoy their insurance without waiting or traveling. And all this without human mediation.

How is it possible that the AI ​​can distinguish what is a simple stain on the bodywork from a scratch? With a lot of training. And here the collaboration with the German company ControlExpert has been essential, which provided an already pre-trained starting template with millions of photos of vehicles of different models and countries.

95% accuracy

MAPFRE then contributed thousands of new images –treated anonymously– of cars corresponding to real contracts in recent years in Spain. “To train the predictive model you need to teach it first. You must feed it with a very high and varied volume of images, as well as with the expected response for each of them, that is, the reality of the damage present. In this way, after this learning process, you can give the model a photo that it has never seen and is able to determine if the vehicle is damaged or not. The results we have obtained are spectacular, as they have enabled selective automation with a precision of 95% ”, explains MAPFRE’s Innovation Delivery Manager, Daniel Almodóvar.

The effort has been great until the algorithm has achieved this level of success. During the first tests, if the photo was not of quality or was poorly lit, the AI ​​detected as bumps or marks on the bodywork the image of the parking sensors that many of the most modern cars have.

This precision technology can have very positive effects for the insurance industry. In 2020 alone, there were more than 1.8 million used car transactions in Spain, a figure that will grow this year to 4% according to some studies. “The automatic damage assessment is the missing piece to give the definitive impulse and exploit the true potential of the digital verification through photos that began in 2019”, confirms the Technical Head of the Private Cars Area of ​​MAPFRE Spain, Alberto Rodríguez.

Cross-cutting teams from MAPFRE and ControlExport have participated in the development of this project, with specialists in data analysis, business or innovation, together with engineers from CESVIMAP (MAPFRE’s R&D center) and experts in expert appraisal. ControlExpert’s Head of Technology Department Andreas Witte confirms that his products, developed in close cooperation with international universities and research institutes, are based on leading technologies – among others, Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) and Instance Segmentation– capable of fully deploying accurate predictive models for their customers.

The future of AI in the sector is promising, as these algorithms can also be applied in the contracting of home or business insurance. The key is to streamline processes and provide the customer with a personalized, simple and modern experience typical of the new times.