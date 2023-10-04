GUASAVE, SINALOA.- Upon their return from the Arizona tour, many new things were recorded in the Algodoneros squad, as they reported five new elements, with a view to getting in shape for the 2023-2024 campaign of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League.

Those who arrived are the well-known pitchers, Jeff Ibarra, Jesús Huerta and Jeff Kinley, as well as reliever Enrique Burgos and Peyton Gray, who will start the season as the closer, since Brandon Koch will not be able to start because he will need more time to be at the most optimal level and in accordance with this league.

That is why the Algodoneros board chose to hire Gray, who will take charge of the final innings.

He comes from pitching in the summer with the Milwaukee Lecheros, a club with which he made nine saves.

He already has experience having played in Liga ARCO, with Yaquis de Ciudad Obregón last year.

Opinions

In separate interviews, Enrique Burgos, Jesús Huerta and Jeff Ibarra expressed their desire to contribute as much as possible to the team, in order to be a serious contender for the title.

Enrique Burgos stated that he is coming to do his bit to make Algodoneros a contender for the championship.

“I know that the team had a good season, and that the desire is there, so I come to contribute my grain of sand, since this league is very competitive and short, so we have to win from the beginning,” said Burgos. .

For his part, Jesús Huerta, who arrives with the title of champion in the summer, said that now he is going to work hard to be a monarch here with Algodoneros.

“The goal is to be champions because the fans deserve it; For that, we are going to work hard to achieve it, since we see a well-reinforced team, so we have to improve what we did last season,” said Huerta.

Jeff Ibarra already trains with Algodoneros.

Jeff Ibarra, who is entering his fifth season with Algodoneros, stated that the main objective is to be in a final and win it.

“I’ve just arrived and I see a very strong team that can compete with anyone, and like last year, continue and maintain that mentality of being champions, reaching the final and winning it,” he said excitedly.

For tomorrow

In today’s training, Algodoneros de Guasave declared themselves ready to face their third and final tournament for the Governor’s Cup, which will be held tomorrow and until Friday in Salvador Alvarado.

Tomorrow, Algodoneros relives another passage from last year’s final, when it faces Cañeros de Los Mochis, at 5:00 p.m., with Nico Tellache on the mound.

On Thursday, Algodoneros faces Venados de Mazatlán, at 8:00 p.m., with Jesús Broca, in the center of the diamond.

On Friday, Guasave closes the tournament against Tomateros de Culiacán, at 8:00 p.m., with Jeff Kinley as the opener.

In today’s training we worked on physical conditioning, as well as defense and hitting.