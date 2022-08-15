Mohamed Benhalima, a former soldier expelled by Spain to Algeria, in a file image.

Spain’s decision at the end of March to extradite Algerian dissident Mohamed Benhalima, accused of “terrorism” in his native country, continues to be the subject of controversy. As EL PAIS has learned, Benhalima’s lawyers have filed a complaint against Spain before the United Nations for having violated two articles of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. Benhalima, a former Algerian Army officer, is currently in a prison in the city of Blida and has assured his Algerian lawyers and his relatives that he has suffered “sexual abuse and torture.” Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International believe that the accusations of terrorism against him are false.

The extradition of Benhalima, who had requested asylum in Spain but was refused, occurred just a few days after a conflict still in force between Algiers and Madrid broke out after Pedro Sánchez’s Executive changed its position regarding the Western Sahara conflict to embrace the Moroccan theses. In response, Algeria called its ambassador to Madrid for consultations. Some analysts interpreted Benhalima’s extradition as a gesture to appease the anger of the Algerian government.

“The latest information from his lawyers is that he has been put back in solitary confinement,” explains Assia Guechoud, president of the Mohamed Abdallah Support Association, another ex-military victim of reprisals, and close to the Benhalima family. “He had already been before 45 days. His physical and psychological state is very worrying, but they won’t let him see any doctor”. Guechoud also claims that his first two lawyers were arrested after visiting him in jail, and now face three years in jail.

Last April, several weeks after his extradition, it was learned that Benhalima had been sentenced in absentia in March 2021 to 20 years in prison for charges that, among others, included “membership in a terrorist group” and “publication of fake news that undermines national unity”. This latest accusation is related to the publication of videos in which he denounced corruption in the Algerian Army. Shortly after, in May, it came to light that in another trial also held in 2021 he was sentenced to death, which his lawyers have appealed. At the time, the Spanish authorities declared that they had no knowledge of this conviction before proceeding with the extradition.

During the last four months, several videos have been leaked to the Algerian press in which Benhalima, already in police custody, admits to conspiring against the state, and denies having been tortured since his return to Algeria. In addition, he assures that there is a plot against Algeria instigated by foreign powers and “Algerian terrorists”, but that they are really only looking for “money and women”. Before being extradited, Benhalima himself already warned in a video recorded in Valencia of the possibility that videos of him admitting falsehoods would be broadcast after being “subjected to severe torture at the hands of the intelligence services.”

A group of 14 human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, issued a statement on March 29 in which they described Benhalima’s deportation as “a flagrant violation of Spain’s international obligations”, since there was an obvious risk of tortures. In addition, they criticize that the Spanish authorities did not provide any evidence that Benhalima had carried out any type of terrorist act or hate speech. “It seems that the authorities [españolas] They have not taken into consideration a context in which the Algerian authorities very often launch abusive terrorism-related accusations against peaceful militants.

These organizations consider Benhalima, born in 1989, a dissident who limited himself to publicly denouncing corruption in the Army and participated in the peaceful demonstrations known as Hirak, which during 2019 demanded profound changes in the political system. Spanish authorities attribute Benhalima’s membership in the Algerian opposition party Rachad, which was declared a “terrorist organization” by Algiers last year. Although the group, founded in 2007 by Algerian exiles in Europe, claims to be an ideologically plural platform, it is considered close to Islamist postulates. At the moment, no attack or violent action is known.