In the statement, Algeria expressed its “shock” at the “brutal” killing of the boy, Nael, noting that he was one of its citizens.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the national community abroad learned with shock and resentment of the brutal and tragic death of young Nael and the remarkably worrying circumstances surrounding the death,” the statement said.“.

The statement added, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is confident that the French government will fully carry out its duty to protect, based on its keenness on the calm and security that our citizens should enjoy in the receiving country in which they reside.”“.

It has not been previously indicated that the 17-year-old Nael is Algerian or of Algerian origin..

The statement concluded, “The Algerian government is still following with great interest the developments of this tragic case, with constant keenness to stand by the members of its national community in times of adversity and adversity.”“.

The young man, Nael M., was killed. Nanterre, Tuesday, from close range during a traffic check. The police justified the fact that the young man was driving too fast “in the bus lane” and refused to stop at a red light, according to the public prosecutor.

And on Thursday, the Public Prosecution charged the policeman who opened fire with the charge of “premeditated murder” and placed him in pre-trial detention, saying that “the legal conditions for the use of weapons were not met.”“.

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his “affectedness” following the boy’s death, while the government called for “calm” after a night of tension in the Paris suburbs that lasted until Thursday.