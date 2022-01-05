The ambassador was summoned in October after French President Emmanuel Macron was quoted by Le Monde newspaper as saying that Algeria’s “political-military regime” had rewrote the history of French colonialism on the basis of “France’s hatred”, in comments that Algeria said were “irresponsible”.

France had decided to open the archive of judicial investigations into the Algerian war (1954-1962) 15 years before the legal deadline and about 60 years after independence, a new gesture from Paris in favor of reconciliation with Algeria that French President Emmanuel Macron started more than 3 years ago.

This announcement came by the Minister of Culture, Roslyn Bachelot, immediately after the visit of the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to Algiers, amid differences between the two countries in an attempt to resume dialogue.

For her part, Culture Minister Roslyn Bachelot said on BFM TV: “We have things to rebuild with Algeria, which can only be rebuilt on the basis of truth.”